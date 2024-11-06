Trump Votes Surge in New York Despite State Loss, Narrowing Gap to Closest Margin in Decades

Vice President Harris may have won the popular vote in New York, but President-elect Trump gained record-setting votes, earning the highest numbers for a Republican candidate since George H.W. Bush ran in 1988.

Mr. Trump garnered more than 44 percent of the vote in the Empire State, numbers not seen by republican candidates since the late Mr. Bush held more than 47 percent of the vote, according to data from the New York Times.

He also saw an increase in votes from the last time he ran in 2020, when he earned nearly 38 percent of the vote, nearly a 10-point gain.

The results mark the closest that New York has turned red during an election as President Trump is the first Republican in two decades to keep the gap under 20 points.

Kamala led by only 11.6 percent, with more than 94 percent of ballots tallied, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Mr. Trump’s ballot count was even higher within the five boroughs of New York City. In Manhattan, he saw a 20 percent surge and more than 16 percent in Queens compared to his run in 2020.

He saw votes go up the remaining boroughs as well but by much smaller margins, gaining 8 percent in Brooklyn and under 1 percent in Staten Island.

The numbers show a fraying of the democratic stronghold in New York City, with Vice President Harris showing a large dip in support compared to President Biden in 2020. She only had 67.7 percent of the vote in New York City compared to Biden gaining over 75 percent of votes in 2020.