Trump Walks Back Offer To Negotiate on Government Funding With Democrats, Saying Minority Party Must End Shutdown First

President Trump is walking back his offer to negotiate with Democrats in order to end the government shutdown, which is now entering its second week. The opposition party members are holding firm that they need real action on extending health insurance subsidies before they lift a finger.

Senate Democrats successfully blocked a clean, short-term funding extension known as a continuing resolution on Monday night, with only three Democrats voting for a procedural motion to bring up the bill. One Republican, Senator Rand Paul, voted no because of his concerns about the debt. It takes 60 votes to advance the bill in the Senate.

Earlier that afternoon, Mr. Trump had claimed to reporters during an Oval Office press event that he had been speaking with Democrats, though the leadership of the minority party denied that any such talks were taking place. Just hours later, Mr. Trump — who had said he was willing to make a deal — said Democrats must re-open the government before he talks about extending Biden-era health insurance subsidies.

“Democrats have SHUT DOWN the United States Government right in the midst of one of the most successful Economies, including a Record Stock Market, that our Country has ever had. This has sadly affected so many programs, services, and other elements of Society that Americans rely on — And it should not have happened,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social shortly after the Senate rejected his funding bill on Monday night.

“I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our Government to re-open,” he stated. “In fact, they should open our Government tonight!”

That assurance that he is “happy” to work with them on the issue of healthcare costs is not enough for some lawmakers, however. One of the three Democratic caucus members who voted to advance the bill, Senator Angus King, told reporters on Monday night that he may change his vote and oppose the bill unless there is a real, solid promise that the subsidies are dealt with.

“I’m contemplating changing my vote unless the Republicans are more forthcoming about dealing with the [healthcare] problem,” Mr. King told reporters as he left the Capitol. “I’m making my decision on a day-to-day basis.”

Mr. Trump, during his press event in the Oval Office on Monday, specifically said that he is open to a negotiation. “I’d make a deal,” Mr. Trump told reporters. When asked specifically if he would make an agreement on the health insurance subsidies, Mr. Trump responded, “I’m not saying that’s gonna happen.”

Republicans in Congress — especially those in the House — are making clear that there is no room for negotiation so long as the government is shut down. One GOP lawmaker, Senator Mike Rounds, is trying to convince his Democratic colleagues that this issue will be dealt with, but he is also adamant that talks can only take place once Democrats turn the lights back on.

“I continue to tell them that the best thing they can do is, ‘Let’s open up the government,’” Mr. Rounds told reporters Monday night. “We can’t do much until we end the shutdown.”