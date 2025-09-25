The New York Sun

Trump White House’s New ‘Walk of Fame’ Replaces Biden Portrait With Image of an Autopen

‘Wait for it…,’ one White House advisor writes gleefully in a social media post about the new display.

President Trump has unveiled a “Presidential Walk of Fame” outside the White House West Wing that includes a pointed jab at his predecessor, President Biden.

White House communications advisor Margo Martin shared a video of the installation on social media Wednesday, posting on X a lengthy series of presidential portraits in gold frames lining the West Wing Colonnade. The display features black-and-white photographs of former presidents including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and two portraits of Mr. Trump himself.

But where Mr. Biden’s presidential portrait is expected to appear in the chronological collection, visitors will instead see an image of an autopen machine writing his signature. “The Presidential Walk of Fame has arrived on the West Wing Colonnade,” Ms. Martin wrote in her post. “Wait for it…”

The display reflects Mr. Trump’s longstanding criticism of Mr. Biden’s use of the autopen — a mechanical device that replicates a person’s signature. Mr. Trump has repeatedly questioned Mr. Biden’s cognitive abilities and claimed the former president was mentally impaired when he used the autopen to sign thousands of pardons near the end of his term.

In June, Mr. Trump ordered an investigation into Biden’s autopen use and whether “his advisors secretly used the mechanical signature pen to conceal” any incapacity while “taking radical executive actions all in his name.” 

Mr. Biden has consistently rejected the allegations. In response to the June investigation, he stated: “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

