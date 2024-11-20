Trump Will Close the Border, No Matter What Liberals Say

All eyes are back on the immigration issue as Laken Riley’s killer draws life without parole.

No matter what liberals say, President-elect Trump is going to close the border and deport criminals.

All eyes are back on the immigration issue as the Venezuelan gangster who tragically killed Laken Riley was sentenced to life without parole — for his vicious murder of the young nursing student.

This illegal migrant murderer was caught crossing the border in 2022 and quickly paroled and released into America. A year later he was arrested at New York, charged with several crimes, and, of course, released before ICE could get ahold of him.

By the way, he was allegedly flown down to Georgia at taxpayer expense.

This is not the first murder committed by an illegal immigrant. Nor is it the first time liberal prosecutors in sanctuary cities have released illegal immigrant criminals. But liberals never seem to learn.

Trump just enjoyed a landslide victory in an election where one of the top issues was closing the border and stopping the flood of illegals. It was a mandate for change.

Yet some liberal whiners insist on opposing Trump’s plan to deport criminals. The Democrat governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is one. “We will not be participating in misguided efforts that harm our communities. It tears families apart. And we’re not going to that’s not going to happen on my watch,” he said.

The idea that Trump is going to break up families, or incarcerate grandmothers, or march the military through city streets — it’s a completely bogus red herring.

The newly nominated border tsar, Tom Homan, has made it very clear that any use of the military will be for nonenforcement duties such as transportation, infrastructure, or administration.

The idea that liberals are going to sort of stand in the schoolhouse door — or make it on the city hall steps — and stop Trump from deporting criminals is not only bad politics, it’s unlawful.

I’m not a lawyer, but, first up, federal law supersedes local law.

Second, section 287(G) of the Immigration and Naturalization Act allows ICE enforcement and removal operations to identify and remove incarcerated criminal noncitizens.

It also permits ICE and other immigration officials to collaborate with state and local law partners to protect the homeland through the arrest and removal of noncitizens who undermine the safety of our nation’s communities.

And, again, federal law supersedes local law.

Trump and Mr. Homan will undoubtedly use these and other statutes to send the criminals back home, stop terrorists from coming here, and close the border.

This is what he was elected to do.

And if liberals keep fighting it, then they’re going to just keep losing landslide elections.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.