Trump Would Defeat Biden Even From Jail

Just take a look at the poll from the Des Moines, Iowa, Register.

Special Counsel Jack Smith now thinks he can run the Supreme Court.

Mr. Smith wants the Nine to quickly decide whether President Trump indeed has absolute immunity from the criminal charges that are being pushed by President Biden, Attorney General Garland, Mr. Smith, Judge Tanya Chutkan, and various other White House minions.

Obviously, team Biden thinks Mr. Trump does not have immunity. And they think they’re going to throw him in jail for 750 years so he can’t run in the Presidential election. Of course, he can run anyway from jail. And I think he’d beat Mr. Biden from jail. Why do I say that?

Because a recent poll from the Des Moines Register, with 35 days until the caucuses, shows that 73 percent of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers believe Mr. Trump beats Mr. Biden despite legal issues. Back in October it was only 65 percent.

And incidentally, Mr. Trump has a 32-point lead over Governor DeSantis, and a 35-point lead over the former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley.

And by the way, Mr. Biden has a few legal issues of his own now, doesn’t he? I’m no lawyer, but I don’t think the Supreme Court will touch Mr. Smith’s request before the presidential election.

Probably more important, a recent Wall Street Journal survey — for the first time in that poll — shows Mr. Trump beating Mr. Biden by 4 points and the former president’s lead jumps to 6 points when the insurgent independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is included.

Meanwhile, the most important issue is the economy and Mr. Trump has a 17-point lead over Mr. Biden, 52 percent to 35 percent on “who is better to handle the economy?”

On inflation, Mr. Trump has a 21-point lead, 51 percent to 30 percent. And I’ll guess that voters vastly favor Mr. Trump over Mr. Biden when it comes to overspending, overregulation, and over-taxing.

I’ll bet, too, that voters prefer Mr. Trump’s tough trade policies over Mr. Biden’s as well. And by the way, on that latter point, the key is reciprocity. America should not stand idly by while foreign governments raise tariffs on us.

On the other hand, as Mr. Trump has said many times, a mutual reduction of tariffs would be the best possible trade policy. I’m going to bet that most voters agree.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.