Trump’s $20 Billion Lawsuit Against Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch Lands With Obama-Appointed Judge

President Trump’s $20 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, has been assigned to federal Judge Darrin Gayles, who made history as the first openly gay black man appointed to the federal judiciary.

It won’t be the judge’s first interaction with Mr. Trump’s legal endeavors. Judge Gayles, a 2014 appointee of President Obama, presided over another lawsuit filed by Mr. Trump in 2023. At the time, Mr. Trump sought $500 million in damages from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, accusing Mr. Cohen of violating attorney-client confidentiality and allegedly profiting off their relationship.

Mr. Trump ultimately dropped that lawsuit shortly before Mr. Cohen’s lawyers were scheduled to question the president under oath.

Now, Judge Gayles is set to oversee Mr. Trump’s latest lawsuit, which alleges that the Journal defamed him by claiming he sent convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a provocative birthday card 22 years ago.

Mr. Trump filed the lawsuit in southern Florida, with some observers suggesting Mr. Trump hoped to be assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, one of his own judicial appointees. However, due to the geographic jurisdictional rules, the case was assigned to Judge Gayles, who sits in Miami.

The lawsuit brings high stakes as Mr. Trump would face scrutiny of his alleged ties to Mr. Epstein. Should the case proceed, Mr. Trump may be required to testify under oath about details of his connections to the convicted pedophile, who died by suicide in 2019 while facing charges for sex trafficking.

Before the Journal published the story, Vice President Vance flew to Montana, where he spoke to media mogul Rupert Murdoch, according to the Associated Press, who owns the newspaper. Others in the meeting included his son Lachlan Murdoch, the head of Fox News and News Corp., and other Fox News executives.

After the Journal ran the story, Mr. Trump said he warned the newspaper and Mr. Murdoch that the Epstein birthday letter “was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” calling the report “defamatory lies.”

The Journal shot back. “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit,” said a spokesperson for Dow Jones, publisher of the paper.