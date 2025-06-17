Trump’s ‘America First’ Demands Unconditional Surrender

His valued partner is Prime Minister Netanyahu, and together they can save the Judeo-Christian backbone of global civilization and freedom and liberty.

Right this moment, President Trump is far and away the dominant leader on the world stage.

Not President Xi. Not President Putin. Mr. Trump.

And, as he tightens the noose around Iran, he is in position to remove a 50-year deadly plague — something that no other leader before him has been able to do.

Yes, they can save the Persian peoples in Iran. They can also save Europe. They can also have a mighty influence in Asia, including the adversarial Mr. Xi of Communist China.

So, yes, the noose is tightening.

Mr. Trump has called for “unconditional surrender” — that is now the end of the war term sheet that must be achieved. Just as Ulysess S. Grant and Lincoln did in the Civil War. And as FDR and Churchill did in World War II.

Come to think of it, this whole story actually has a very FDR-Churchill defeating Nazi Germany feel to it.

Or a Reagan-Thatcher defeating Soviet communism feel to it.

And, then, America First means Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, Mr. Trump insists.

He also posted on Truth Social: “We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding… We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.” But… “our patience is wearing thin.”

And, “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.”

It now appears likely that America will likely enter the war, as Mr. Trump tells people to “evacuate Tehran.”

Mr. Trump has the power to end the mullahs’ theocratic militarist and terrorist police state by finishing the job and completely destroying what’s left of the Supreme Leader’s government — which isn’t much.

This will be regime change. Yet without a single American boot on the ground.

The Iranian street will rise up on its own.

The nuclear threat will be extinguished — either with American bunker-busters and B-52s, or without them.

There will be no more uranium enrichment or nuclearization.

Russia’s Mr. Putin and China’s Mr. Xi are powerless to prevent their terrorist ally from falling into the dustbin of history.

This is Mr. Trump’s doing, with his very able partner, the brave Mr. Netanyahu, who has cast aside domestic politics in favor of preserving the Israeli state on behalf of America and civilization.

Though we may not have realized it, Mr. Trump’s successful tour of the Middle East a month ago laid the groundwork for the Iranian overthrow.

He brought the Gulf states back together. He talked trade, and investment, and economic growth, and defense, and security, and Abraham Accords, and rid the region of the President Biden odor of appeasement. The new sheriff in town is a benevolent sheriff, seeking peace and prosperity.

That was Mr. Trump’s message.

Seldom has an individual politician held so many powerful cards at his beck and call. But Mr. Trump has them right now.

If he plays the hand out as ruthlessly as he is capable of doing, he will have done more for “America first,” peace through strength, world peace, and even disarmament, than anyone could have ever dreamed possible.

This is the providence and magic of President Donald Trump — who, about a year ago, was saved by God… for a purpose.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.