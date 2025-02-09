Trump’s Approval Soars in New Poll, but Concerns About Inflation Loom 

Despite perceptions of effectiveness, a majority of Americans feel he is not making good on campaign promises to tackle the high cost of goods and services.

President Trump is seeing high approval ratings from the public since returning to office, with many describing him as “focused” and “effective,” according to a poll released Sunday, but many of those polled are concerned that he may not be focused enough on lowering inflation.

The new poll from CBS News and YouGov finds Mr. Trump’s rating at 53 percent — a figure that surpasses his approval numbers during his first stint in the White House. An overwhelming majority of those polled described the president as “tough” and “energetic,” and 70 percent said they believe he is doing what he promised during his campaign.

His policies of deporting illegal migrants were widely supported by those pulled, with 59 percent saying they approve. Some 64 percent are in favor of sending troops to the border, according to the poll.

Despite saying they approve Mr. Trump’s focus on a wide array of issues, a vast amount of those polled say that he is not doing enough to make good on his promise during the campaign to fight inflation, with 66 percent saying they do not feel he is doing enough to lower the prices of goods and services.

Inflation was a main focus of Mr. Trump’s attacks on Vice President Harris and the Biden administration during the campaign. In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press after he won the election, he said that his victory was due to the anger Americans were feeling over not only immigration, but inflation as well.

“When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time,” he said. “And I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down.”

Fast forward to his time back in the White House, and Mr. Trump has directed federal agencies to start “pursuing appropriate actions” to lower the costs of goods, but has not addressed the issue in the blitz of executive orders he has issued. He has said that clamping down on immigration is his No. 1 issue.

“They all said inflation was the No. 1 issue. I said, ‘I disagree,’” Trump said last month, according to a report from The Associated Press. “I talked about inflation too, but how many times can you say that an apple has doubled in cost?”