Trump’s First 100 Days: Promises Made, Promises Kept

After President Trump’s first 100 days, what stands out to me is his straightforward trademark phrase — “promises made, promises kept.”

He was elected on November 5 to transform the country in a completely different direction from the failed presidency of Joe Biden.

And that is precisely what Mr. Trump has done.

He is a disruptor. He is a change agent. He is fighting the entrenched elites and their institutions. He’s not afraid to use shock and awe. He is also a master dealmaker. He is also a man chockful of common sense.

None of this is going to be easy, nor will it come without glitches. But the political reality of his first 100 days is that Mr. Trump has kept his word to the American people.

So, 142 executive orders later, Mr. Trump has secured the border, restored safety, and is making great progress on the deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

For every one new regulation, Mr. Trump is abolishing ten others.

He is cutting taxes across the board to launch a blue-collar boom, while reducing prices with the production of more goods.

He has reopened the energy spigots, and will profitably deploy America’s abundant resources.

He is eliminating federal waste, fraud, and abuse. He is shrinking the size of the federal government.

And he has launched a reciprocal fair-trade initiative.

So, pulling all of this together, in his first 100 days Mr. Trump has fundamentally restored hope for faster growth and greater affordability.

And, as tough as it may be, he is working to restore peace in Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran.

Culturally, he has stopped the Democratic woke march to DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion.

He has fought hard for religious freedom, an end to government censorship, and has stopped the weaponization of justice.

Mr. Trump has gone after the elite universities for their failure to stop antisemitism.

And, indeed, for all of Mr. Trump’s pro-growth economic initiatives, and his ‘peace through strength’ foreign policy, his determination to restore a more traditional, cultural, and spiritual country is one of his greatest accomplishments in the first 100 days.

American greatness is not possible if the nation rejects the Judeo-Christian tradition that has served it so well these past 250 years.

And I believe Mr. Trump yearns for a more spiritual America to give the nation the uplift necessary to reach the Golden Age of economic and foreign policy success.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.