Trump’s ‘Good Heart’ and ‘Good Soul’

In contrast to his predecessor, president avers, ‘I took a cognitive test that I don’t know what to tell you, other than I got every answer right.’

So, President Trump just had his physical and,in his own words, passed with “good shape,” “good heart,” and “good soul.”

He also told us that he took the cognitive test and “got everything right.”

As Mr. Trump put it, “I felt I was in very good shape, a good heart, a good soul, a very good soul. I took — I wanted to be a little different than Biden. I took a cognitive test that I don’t know what to tell you, other than I got every answer right.”

I don’t doubt it.

Here’s a guy who is giving a press conference a day, sometimes twice a day, almost always with no notes, never any staff prodding, and woe behold any staff member who tries to end these spontaneous pressers.

His predecessor, President Biden, on the other hand, hardly ever spoke to the press and, when he did, it was always tightly controlled, and even then on many if not most occasions, spouted out stuff nobody could understand.

Vice President Harris had her word salads, but at least we knew it was a word salad, though no one understood its meaning.

But, in so many cases, Mr. Biden just said stuff that nobody even understood.

In Mr. Trump’s case, the White House over the weekend posted a physician’s fact sheet, showing something like 50 different metrics attesting to Mr. Trump’s good health.

In fairness, Mr. Biden put out a fact sheet also, with plenty of quantitative tests. Yet Mr. Biden’s doctor, Kevin O’Connor, never gave him a cognitive test, or if he did we don’t know about it. In fact, Mr. Biden point-blank publicly refused to take one.

But federal prosecutor Robert Hur did give Mr. Biden a cognitive test of sorts, when he interviewed the president concerning illegal documents he stashed away in his garage.

And Mr. Hur wound up letting him off, saying he could not prosecute a mentally “diminished,” “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Mr. Trump’s doctor, Captain Sean P. Barbabella, gave Trump an actual cognitive test, and Trump passed.

Dr. Barbabella in his summary said: “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief.”

I’m not going to belabor Mr. Biden’s mental, physical, or political crack-up, or for that matter, the Kamala-led crack-up of the Democratic Party.

Yet can anyone doubt that not only does Mr. Trump have all his marbles, he also has all his convictions? And those convictions are what won him the last election, by a sizeable margin.

For almost four years, Democrats, Republicans, the lefty press, pundits, etc. — all refused to acknowledge that Mr. Trump was running an issues-oriented campaign.

He had a solution to the economy, and the border, and the woke culture, and the collapse of Mr. Biden’s foreign policy.

He talked about tax cuts, deregulation, liquid gold, tariffs, deportations, and ending the wars in Europe and the Middle East.

He has always been a conviction politician.

Just what you’d expect from someone of sound mind, body, and soul.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.