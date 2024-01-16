Trump’s Iowa Blowout Fueled by Immigration, Economic Crises

President Trump’s historic blowout in last night’s Iowa caucuses outdid all expectations, and gives him tremendous momentum going into the New Hampshire primary a week from today.

His well-managed campaign put together a superb ground-game, producing 51 percent and winning 98 of 99 counties — losing the 99th by one vote.

Importantly, Fox’s Voter Analysis showed the two top issues for Iowans were the illegal immigration crisis — for 41 percent — and the economy, for 33 percent. This was President Trump’s bread and butter.

As I have said many times, he is running an issues campaign, and it worked spectacularly last night in Iowa.

Actually, the illegal immigration catastrophe was the number one issue for Caucus goers, and here’s what the President said in his speech last night:

“We’re going to seal up the border because right now we have an invasion and we have an invasion of millions and millions of people that are coming into our country. I can’t imagine why they think that’s a good thing. It’s a very bad thing.”

He added: “And we’re going to have to deport this. We’re going to have to have a deportation level that we haven’t seen in this country for a long time since Dwight Eisenhower actually.”

This is a signature Trump issue. Frankly, going all the way back to 2015 when he first announced his candidacy. It’s a problem he solved, but it’s a problem President Biden re-created.

Secondly: drill, baby, drill, liquid gold, tax cuts, and a return to prosperity — another signature Trump issue. Take a listen to what he said last evening: “And now we’re a nation in decline. We are going to turn it around so fast. It’s going to happen so fast. We’re going to drill. We’re going to make great — we have great wealth — we’re going to drill.”

He added: “We’re going to use that money to lower your taxes even further. We gave you the biggest tax cut in history, and we’re going to lower them further and we’re also going to pay off the national debt. It’s about time.”

And, importantly, the former president held out olive branches to Governor DeSantis and Ambassador Nikki Haley, as he congratulated their efforts and called for unity.

This was exactly the right approach and tone. “I want to congratulate Ron and Nikki for having a good a good time together,” he said. “We’re all having a good time together. And I think they both actually did very well.”

Mr Trump added: “I also want to congratulate Vivek, because he did a hell of a job. He came from zero and he’s got a big percent, probably 8 percent, almost 8 percent. And that’s an amazing job. They all did. They’re very smart, very smart people, very capable people.”

The key, of course, is to defeat Mr. Biden and his open border catastrophe, his failed Bidenomics, his socialist Green New Deal, and his collapsing foreign policy.

The primaries will go on for a while, though Mr. Trump will be a sure winner. Hopefully, the avalanche of endorsements — including Mr. Ramaswamy and senators, governors, and House members too numerous to count — will help persuade Mr. DeSantis and Mrs. Haley to join the unity ticket behind Mr. Trump before long.

One other signature Trump theme showed up in last night’s Voter Analysis. Iowa Republicans who want total change in how America is run voted overwhelmingly — by 69 percent — for Mr. Trump.

This is the Trumpian mantra: “Drain the Swamp.” Whether a two-tiered election-interfering justice department, the FBI, the CIA, corrupt prosecutors all across the country, a lack of law and order, parental rights in the classroom, free speech, tenured civil servants, woke DEI rather than merit — America under Mr. Biden has veered sharply in the wrong direction.

Mr. Trump believes he can fix a very broken system. So did the voters of Iowa. And they won’t be the last. It’s history in the making.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.