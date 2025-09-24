Trump’s New Prosecutor Sets Her Sights on Letitia James as New York Attorney General’s Lawyer Decries ‘Chilling Message’

The nomination by President Trump of a senior White House aide, Lindsey Halligan, to serve as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia suggests that the president is putting in place a new team for the possible prosecution of New York’s attorney general, Letitia James and the former director of the FBI, James Comey.

Ms. Halligan, just sworn in as acting United States attorney, replaces Erik Siebert, who previously served as the top prosecutor in that district. Mr. Siebert, formerly a police officer at the District of Columbia, was nominated by Mr. Trump with the support of Virginia’s two Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

Mr. Siebert, resigned on Friday after Mr. Trump told reporters that he wanted him out. ABC News reports that the reason for the 47th president’s displeasure is Mr. Siebert’s reluctance to charge Ms. James for mortgage fraud and Mr. Comey for lying to Congress.

While Mr. Trump recently pushed Ms. Bondi, via Truth Social, to prosecute Ms. James and Mr. Comey, he says the reason he fired Ms. Siebert was because it came to light that Messrs. Kaine and Warner had backed the prosecutor with great enthusiasm. A longstanding tradition in the Senate — endorsed by the current GOP leader, Senator Chuck Grassley — is that a state’s senators sign off on the United States attorneys in their state.

A modest, Norfolk house owned by Ms. James is part of the mortgage fraud probe and Mr. Comey lives in northern Virginia – both areas under Ms. Halligan’s jurisdiction. Ms. James, an elected Democrat and New York’s top prosecutor, has been under criminal investigation for some five months for allegedly lying on mortgage documents to secure more favorable loan terms.

One of those accusations against Ms. James, which was first made in a criminal referral by the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, is that Ms. James listed the Norfolk home as her primary residence even though she was obligated to live in New York. Mr. Pulte also alleges that Ms. James listed her father as her husband on another form and represented that a Brooklyn brownstone comprised four units rather than five.

Ms. James rejects those allegations. Her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, calls the evidence adduced by Mr. Pulte “cherry-picked,” “threadbare,” and “stale.” Mr. Lowell describes the case against his client as amounting to a “revenge tour.” The administration has also opened criminal mortgage fraud investigations into Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cooke, but they are not under Ms. Halligan’s jurisdiction. The prevarication probe of Mr. Comey is said to be less developed than the James investigation.

Mr. Trump’s patience with Mr. Siebert appeared to run out last week. He told reporters in respect of these potential defendants that “We have to act fast — one way or the other. They’re guilty, they’re not guilty — we have to act fast. If they’re not guilty, that’s fine. If they are guilty or if they should be charged, they should be charged. And we have to do it now.” Mr. Trump later said that he wanted Mr. Siebert “out.”

The 47th president ventured from the Oval Office on Friday that “It looks to me like James is very guilty of something, but I really don’t know.” Mr. Lowell declared in a statement after Mr. Siebert’s departure that “Firing people until he finds someone who will bend the law to carry out his revenge has been the President’s pattern — and it’s illegal … Punishing this prosecutor, a Trump appointee, for doing his job sends a clear and chilling message.”

ABC reports that “Federal prosecutors in Virginia had uncovered no clear evidence to prove that James had knowingly committed mortgage fraud … but Trump officials pushed Siebert to nevertheless bring criminal charges against her, according to sources.” Now the decision whether to prosecute falls to Ms. Halligan, who served on Mr. Trump’s defense team during Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecution of him for storing secret documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Also involved in the case will be the Special Attorney for Mortgage Fraud, Ed Martin. Both Mr. Martin and Ms. Halligan, though, ultimately report to Attorney General Pam Bondi. Over the weekend Mr. Trump addressed a message to Ms. Bondi on Truth Social that labeled the evidence against Ms. James “a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.”

Mr. Trump also wrote that “Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.”

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, on Monday defended those comments, explaining that “The president has every right to express how he feels about these people who literally campaigned on trying to put him in jail, who literally tried to ruin his life and ruin his businesses.” The reference is to the civil fraud case that Ms. James brought against Mr. Trump. The $500 million judgment she secured — though not the underlying verdict — was overturned on appeal.

For Ms. Bondi’s DOJ to convict Ms. James, the government would have to show not just that she made mistakes on her mortgage forms, but that those mistakes were intentional. Conviction for nearly any crime requires such a showing of mens rea, Latin for “a guilty mind.”

