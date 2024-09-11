Trump’s Policy Haymakers on Taxes and Growth Throw Harris for a Loop in Tuesday’s Debate

Trouble is, the ultra-biased ABC moderators ask only one question on the economy which is the Number-One issue for this election.

In the presidential debate, President Trump had some very serious haymakers on policy that knocked Vice President Harris for a loop.

Now, right at the top, Trump got his tax cut and economic growth message out: “Everybody knows I’m an open book. Everybody knows what I’m going to do. Cut taxes very substantially and create a great economy like I did before we had the greatest economy. … We handed them over a country where the economy and where the stock market was higher than it was before the pandemic came in. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it.”

And then he followed up right away with his attack on inflation saying this: “I had no inflation, virtually no inflation. They had the highest inflation perhaps in the history of our country, because I’ve never seen a worse period of time. People can’t go out and buy cereal or bacon or eggs or anything else. The people of our country are absolutely dying with what they’ve done. They’ve destroyed the economy”

Trouble is, the ultra-biased ABC moderators only had one question on the economy which is the number one issue for this election. And that was clearly to Trump’s disadvantage and helped Ms. Harris who really has no defense for the failure of Bidenomics.

And I acknowledge she succeeded in distracting Trump on things like January 6, or the size of his rallies, or the 2020 election outcome. Trump pounded her constantly on the open border illegal immigration catastrophe.

He also hit her hard on foreign policy, especially their failure on Afghanistan which then led to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And Ms. Harris had her usual non-support for Israel in the Iran-Hamas wars.

Meanwhile, Trump won big on all those points. He also won big on the crime issue and on the unpopular EV, Green New Deal, climate change, misnamed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ issue.

He hit her on all of that. And frankly she had no comeback.

And then Trump knocked her back on Biden-Harris judicial lawfare and weaponization when she tried to call him a felon.

And then Trump pushed back some more on her untruths regarding Project 2025 and in-vitro fertilization, which he favors.

And then she accused him of signing a national abortion ban, which he has denied many many times, and denied it again last night.

Meanwhile, Trump asked her bluntly whether she favored abortions in the seventh, eighth, or ninth months — or even partial birth, and she wouldn’t answer.

So those are all losers for her. Every one of them.

It’s too bad that the former president didn’t detail his pro-growth policies to cut taxes, cut regulations, and cut energy costs. He could’ve said a lot more on that.

A couple of numbers would have gone a long way. For example, new Census Bureau statistics show that real median household income for typical families under Biden-Harris have still not even reached Trump’s 2019 level.

Actually, real income growth for working folks under Trump was almost 5 times greater than under Biden-Harris. Or even pre-pandemic federal spending as a share of GDP averaged 20.5 percent under Trump compared to nearly 26 percent under Biden-Harris.

And in general, Trump could have emphasized the word growth and his growth vision, mainly because Democrats like Ms. Harris don’t have growth in their vocabulary.

He did a good job on attacking unfair trading policies and why his tariffs were never inflationary. And indeed Biden-Harris actually kept most of his tariffs in place.

But then I wish he had mentioned Elon Musk and the efficiency commission to root out wasteful, inefficient, and corrupt spending, maybe even ripping into the whole D.C. swamp. I think Elon Musk would’ve gone a long way in that debate.

I also think he should’ve mentioned the support of Democrats RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard. That would have resonated well.

Now for sure, Ms. Harris was prepared and undoubtedly outperformed the very low performance bar set for her. And, as I’ve said before many times, she is not stupid, or any of that. However, her smug facial expressions and frequent rolling of her eyeballs, that didn’t do her any good.

Ms. Harris’ concluding statement was really close to being a word salad. But Trump had the last word and I thought he delivered a crunching upper cut with this: “She’s been there for three and a half years. They’ve had three and a half years to fix the border. They’ve had three and a half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about. Why hasn’t she done it?”

Ms. Harris is President Biden’s co-pilot and over three-and-a-half years, on issue after issue, be it the economy, border, crime, inflation, foreign policy, she could not get the job done.

And I think that’s why it’s time for a change. Period. Full stop.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.