Trump’s Second-Term Achievements Provoke New Depths of Hypocrisy Among the Discredited Ranks of His Opponents

The decisive victory of President Trump personally and in the congressional elections in November incited a good deal of curiosity about the response of the discredited ranks of his opponents. They had loudly predicted the end of democracy and putschist and revanchist activity that would quickly legitimize their charges against him of being a lawless aspiring dictator of fascist inspiration.

Instead, while rightly condemning his opponents for judge-shopping to find district judges who would happily purport to injunct and overturn the initiatives of the president of the United States, an outrageous excess of jurisdiction that would reduce America’s government to chaos and will require corrective judgment from the Supreme Court, the president has behaved with restraint and confined himself to the appeal process.

There is now progress to peace in Ukraine which had not been discussed by any party seriously prior to Mr. Trump’s re-inauguration. There are demonstrations against Hamas in Gaza for the first time, many hostages have been released, the Assad regime has been driven from Syria and Iran has been expelled from that country; Hezbollah has been virtually silenced and the Iranians have been warned that they have two months to stand down their nuclear military program or some combination of the United States and Israel will do it for them.

The southern border that the former homeland security secretary, Alejandro Majorkas, routinely assured us was “secure” as more than 10 million people illegally crossed it, including scores of thousands of violent criminals transporting tens of thousands of outright slaves and horrifying quantities of lethal drugs, has enjoyed a 97 percent reduction in illegal penetrations.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the agitation about tariffs will be and the mistreatment of Canada — which is a fair-trading country and with which America has a trade deficit only because it buys oil from Canada at a knock-down price that it sells on profitably to third parties — has been unfair and unseemly, but the whole subject seems to be moving awkwardly towards the fate of all trade discussions: unfathomably intricate horse-trading between trade wonks in private negotiation.

The Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, is identifying many billions of dollars of superfluous expenditures every week. The new administration has only been in place for two months but there is no doubt that is off to a flying start. The president is very accessible to the press and the former abrasions between the White House press corps and Mr. Trump is now only a memory: journalists are adequately courteous and the president is responsive and forthcoming.

The curiosity about the response of his opponents in the face of his early successes has been sated in the last ten days in a pandemic of hypocrisy. A national security discussion between 18 prominent officials including the vice president and the secretaries of State and Defense and the White House chief of staff, initiated by the national security advisor, inexplicably looped in the editor of the Trump-hating Atlantic magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg, whose contributions to recent malicious presidential myth-making have included amplification of the defamatory fraud that Mr. Trump defended Nazis at Charlottesville in 2017 and that he stated that American war dead were “losers and suckers” at an American military cemetery in France in 2020.

The president was himself not one of the people on this Signal conversation that discussed imminent action to reopen the sea-lanes through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea and out into the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf. The military expedition was a complete success.

My uninformed suspicion is that just as Democrats in the White House eight years ago were giving the press whole texts of presidential conversations with foreign leaders including the one that gave rise to the first spurious impeachment of Mr. Trump, another lurking partisan Democrat within the administration looped in one of the most frenzied Trump-haters.

It was enough to unloose the phantoms of Trump-hating hypocrisy. One of the most decent and conscientious of Trump-haters, Peggy Noonan, who has made intermittent conscientious efforts to be more generous toward her bête noire, considered this conversation which fell into the lap of the Atlantic editor to be equivalent to the Bay of Pigs debacle at a comparable stage in the Kennedy administration, never mind that Mr. Trump is in his second term and had absolutely nothing to do with this personally, and there was no loss of life as a result of the indiscretions in a military operation that was a complete success. There is no conceivable comparison between the two incidents.

Not to be left out, Secretary Clinton raged against the stupidity of the Signal exchange and the laxity and indiscipline over confidential discussions. From Mrs. Clinton, whose staff physically destroyed cell phones and bleached off 33,000 subpoenaed emails from servers where they should never have been, this was a complaint of unspeakable hypocrisy. Yet it was in perfect conformity with this first wave of reaction to Mr. Trump’s highly successful opening two months.

It was echoed by those so upset by Elon Musk and his colleagues’ identification of approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars of federal government waste that can be taken off the deficit with no harm to the public, all of the key DOGE figures working like beavers and contributing their time gratis to the government, that the forces of Trump-hate have been systematically attacking Tesla dealerships around the country. Mr. Trump’s enemies are the apostles of the electric car and their sociopathic derangement is so destructive of their mental faculties they are attacking America’s pioneer in the electric car industry because he is assisting in reducing government waste.

Three months ago, it was deemed to be a coin toss election; eight months ago, they were still trying to pretend that President Biden could go four more years. Now they are likening an inconsequential national security meeting that did not involve the president and generated in indiscretion that caused no harm to a highly successful mission to one of the most humiliating episodes in American history — the Bay of Pigs fiasco — and though in favor of electric cars, they are attacking the electric vehicles of the American pioneer in the field like mindless Luddites. It is impossible to guess to what new depths of malice and idiocy Mr. Trump’s enemies may yet descend.