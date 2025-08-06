Trump’s Transformation of America Gains Steam, as Extent Becomes Clear of Democrats’ Efforts To Derail His Presidency

Donald Trump has been a radical change in political methods and policy development for the modern presidency. He has been such a complete departure and reversal from the post-Reagan Tweedledum-Tweedledee Democrats and Republican look-alikes, all in the capital that is 95 percent partisan Democratic and has been moving steadily to the left for decades, that his enemies and even his mere opponents continue to have great difficulty adjusting to this historic political phenomenon.

There has been no precedent for Mr. Trump among former presidents. He is a blunt-speaking outer boroughs New York real estate billionaire and a howlingly successful pioneer of reality television, and a sports and entertainment impresario who did not hesitate to resort to outlandish spectacles and unutterable hucksterism. And, uniquely among presidents, he had never sought public office, elected or unelected, or high military command.

Mr. Trump is correct to say climate change is a “hoax.” The climate is apparently changing, but we don’t know how or why, there has been slight warming but not outside the historic cycles, we don’t really know that carbon dioxide is harmful although we do know that it is essential, and the carbon footprint of America is not influential to the condition of the world.

The capital of Israel, parliament, supreme court and the chief executive residences and ministries are at Jerusalem so of course the American Embassy should be there also. The trade deficit of $1.2 trillion is intolerable so it will not be tolerated. It would be an acute danger to world peace if the collectively psychotic regime in Iran deployed nuclear military weapons so that has been prevented.

Things that can’t go on, will not go on. The only immigration reform that would truly be comprehensive would be the end of illegal immigration and this has occurred. These radical views of Mr. Trump which all seemed simplistic, were correct and have been successfully enacted.

The corrupt and ineffectual bipartisan, spavined pantomime horse of the OBushintons and McRomneys, didn’t notice that the lower socioeconomic half of America had not gained one cent of inflation-adjusted disposable income in the first 15 years of this century, any more than they noticed that the state school systems had been reduced to daycare centers producing ever more stupid graduates largely taught to despise America by unionized teachers who held the entire population to blackmail in wage negotiations and in the Covid debacle.

They did not notice that the hideously expensive university system was a gigantic unemployment deferral scheme inciting contempt for America and qualifying millions of graduates in fields where they could not possibly earn a viable income. They did not notice the decline by every yardstick of the American Armed Forces or the degeneration of the North Atlantic Treaty into “an alliance of the willing” which graciously accepted an American military guarantee while, apart from the United Kingdom, Poland, and Estonia, contributed nothing and conceived of America’s role in the alliance as a great mastiff which would do the work and take the risks while the Europeans and Canada held the leash and gave the orders.

They didn’t even really notice the millions of illegal immigrants flooding in while most of the country’s principal cities sanctimoniously declared that they would ignore federal laws on immigration. Avaricious Republican employers would exploit cheap labor while Democratic political wheel-horses would convey them to the polls and ignore the fact that they were not citizens as they voted en bloc in what was to become a one-party state.

They did not notice any of it but Mr. Trump and a large enough section of the population to elect him president did. The denizens of the cesspool of Washington demonstrated that America is not a decadent country in decline by the ferocity of their resistance to Mr. Trump as an illegitimate interloper. It has been a titanic struggle of eight years, but the Clintons, President Obama, and the Bidens conducted a full-scale assault on the guardrails of American constitutional democracy by politicizing the intelligence agencies and the FBI, trying to hide the Bidens’ decades-long intercontinental influence peddling operation as thoroughly as the Clintons pay-to-play casino and the unctuous hypocrisy of the Obama-Biden criminalization of policy differences.

They and the morally bankrupt national political press are only now discovering how grievously they underestimated their enemy. The total popular vote between 2016 and 2020 rose by some 22,000,000, raising concerns about the use of unverifiable and potentially harvested mail-in ballots amid altered voting policies during the Covid pandemic. The result was two nonconsecutive terms for Mr. Trump, and the press locked arms to stifle debate about the questions over the 2020 results. Now it has all collapsed.

Time limitations and the prerogatives of presidents in the performance of their official functions and President Biden’s deteriorated mental condition will probably spare the Democratic presidential nominees’ supreme indignities. Even with due process, I do not believe in incarcerating most first-time nonviolent offenders but they should not be denied the redemptive experience of community service, as Mr. Trump’s America powers into a time of huge social and economic renovation.

Trillions of dollars from overseas are being invested in America and its manufacturing capacity is being substantially rebuilt. Iran has been reduced to humiliated geriatric feudal irrelevance. President Putin apparently mistook for weakness rather than strategic insight, Mr. Trump’s desire to bring Russia back from the death clutches of the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Putin is about to learn the dangers of calling the bluff of a more powerful adversary who is not bluffing.

The green terror and the woke terror are over in America; Mr. Obama’s chief bequest of obsessive racism is also receding. The gangrene in the education system and the trade deficit are being treated and reduced. It will be a long time before another presidential election is stolen. Many of the most dishonest individuals and elements of the national political press have already vanished.

I doubt that ten people in all of America imagined that all this might happen when Donald and Melania Trump descended the escalator in the Trump Tower ten years ago. These next few years are likely to effect the most profound change in American politics and public policy since Franklin D. Roosevelt. Leaders who revive great nations rarely seem to have been recruited from casting studios. Yet the world is floundering while Trump reigns.

Only in America.