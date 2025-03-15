TSA Puts Hold on Funds for Food, Veterinary Visits for Bomb Sniffing Dogs Sparking Concerns of Hungry Animals

The White House is facing criticism for celebrating “K9 Veterans Day” while the Transportation Security Administration was reportedly putting a hold on funds for food and vet visits for bomb sniffing dogs.

On Thursday, the White House shared a picture of President Trump smiling and flashing a thumbs-up while next to a canine in the Oval Office.

“Happy K9 Veterans Day to all of our heroic working dogs, including Conan who fearlessly participated in the military operation that ended ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019,” the White House wrote.

The post was quickly criticized after Fox News’ national security correspondent shared a memo from TSA’s security operations office that said “ALL requests for everything to include (Vet visits, kennelling, dog food, etc…) have been put on hold until we receive further guidance.”

“I apologize for the confusion, but due to new guidance sent out last night, nothing is being approved at this time. Once I receive an update, I will be sure to share will all of you,” the memo stated.

The memo sparked a significant amount of concern online. A columnist for the Washington Post, Catherine Rampell, wrote on X, “DOGE has decided to stop feeding the bomb-sniffing dogs at TSA?”

A contributing editor for Mediaite, Sarah Rumpf, wrote, “DOGE, which is named after a meme about a dog, just cut *dog food* and vet care for TSA bomb sniffing dogs. IF there’s a better metaphor for how short-sighted, destructive, ignorant, and downright cruel Trump & Musk’s whole DOGE scheme is, I’m not sure what it could be.”

A former Democratic congressman, Tom Malinowski, said, “Another triumph for Musk & government ‘efficiency’ — bomb sniffing dogs at TSA must go without dog food.”

Meanwhile, the account for Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee wrote on X, “No vet visits or FOOD for the K-9’s that keep our airports safe everyday? We know Trump and Kristi Noem hate dogs, but this just makes us all less safe. Unless you fly private like them (and Elon) of course. Just the latest example of DOGE idiocy.”

A TSA spokesperson told the Sun, “Our heroic canines are happy, healthy, and funded. Credit card purchases have been restricted for 30 days, but Canine operations have NOT been adversely affected by this effort.”