Tucker Carlson Loses Major Sponsor Amid Fallout From Nick Fuentes Interview: Rocket Money Ends ‘TUCKER’ Sale

The bill for hosting avowed antisemite and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes for a chummy, in-studio interview may be coming due for Tucker Carlson, as one of the fired Fox News star’s major sponsors appears to have pulled the plug on its partnership.

The liberal political newsletter Popular Information reported on Wednesday that the conservative provocateur’s collaboration with personal finance app Rocket Money had gone sour just weeks after Mr. Carlson debuted the sponsorship during a November 3 edition of his podcast.

As of Wednesday, Mr. Carlson’s operation had scrubbed all mention of the app from the notes section of his YouTube channel, and the personal URL Rocket Money developed for his viewers to sign up — “rocketmoney.com/TUCKER” — had gone dark.

Rocket Money is a subsidiary of Detroit-based fintech conglomerate Rocket Companies, which holds a market capitalization of nearly $50 billion. The parent company touts on its website a commitment “to do the right thing” and ensure “our inclusive culture is guided by our core values,” stating that “The high road is not optional; for us, it’s the only choice.”

Tucker Carlson, right, sparked widespread condemnation for platforming Nick Fuentes, a 27-year-old white nationalist influencer and self-proclaimed admirer of Adolf Hitler. Via Nick Fuentes

Rocket Money has not spoken publicly about the partnership and did not respond to the Sun’s request for comment. The apparent termination, however, comes just two days after Popular Information — run by journalist and former Hillary Clinton campaign staffer Judd Legum — published a deep dive into companies that had continued to sponsor the broadcaster despite his embrace of openly antisemitic ideas and figures.

The newsletter identified these advertisers as Rocket Money, Eight Sleep, which produces mattress toppers, and Beam, a dietary supplement brand. Mr. Legum’s publication noted that Mr. Carlson had read ad copy and promoted special discount codes for these products even after his interview with Mr. Fuentes, accusing them of “financing Carlson’s efforts to mainstream white supremacy, anti-semitism, and other extremist views.”

The sponsorship loss marks yet another fallout from Mr. Carlson’s controversial interview with Mr. Fuentes, a 27-year-old white nationalist influencer and self-proclaimed admirer of Adolf Hitler. During their friendly conversation, which took place in the cozy environs of Mr. Carlson’s cabin-like Maine studio, Mr. Carlson described Christian Zionists as infected by a “brain virus” and offered no pushback when Mr. Fuentes claimed that “organized Jewry in America” represents a major obstacle to national unity.

The episode provoked outrage and sparked speculation that it was the last straw for the Heritage Foundation’s continued relationship with the commentator. The rumors were quashed when Heritage president Kevin Roberts released a video statement offering his unequivocal support and condemning what he termed a “venomous coalition” of critics whom he accused of attacking the podcaster and “sowing division.”

Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 at Glendale. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Heritage’s defense drew fierce backlash from pro-Israel and Jewish conservatives who expressed growing alarm over the party’s reluctance to condemn allies who embrace explicitly antisemitic figures or rhetoric.

Mr. Carlson, meanwhile, has sought to brush off the criticism. “You know, do your own interview the way that you want to do it. You’re not my editor. Buzz off,” he told former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly last week.

The Fuentes sit-down was the latest instance of Mr. Carlson raising concerns about stoking the embers of antisemitism on the far right, where he has many fans. He has spoken out against U.S. support for Israel, and strongly opposed military action against Israel’s mortal enemy, Iran. In March, he conducted a sympathetic interview with the prime minister of the virulently anti-Israel State of Qatar — which hosts the leadership of Hamas — in which the prime minister made the incorrect prediction that bombing Iran would contaminate the Persian Gulf’s water supply with radiation.

Then in September, when giving a eulogy for Charlie Kirk, Mr. Carlson made a comment about powerful people in ancient Judaea “eating hummus” while plotting to put a stop to Jesus of Nazareth’s political activities. The comments were widely interpreted as “blood libel,” or falsely blaming the Jews for Jesus’s arrest and execution, an antisemitic trope which has been used to justify centuries of state-sponsored violence against Jews.