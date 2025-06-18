Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz Throw Down Over Iran Minutia in Fiery Interview

The Texas senator gets grilled on demographics and policy in a tense tête-à-tête with the conservative firebrand.

Tucker Carlson grilled Senator Cruz of Texas in an interview published Wednesday for not knowing basic details about Iran, leading to a fiery exchange that played out in front of cameras.

In a clip released by the conservative commentator on X, Mr. Cruz is seen on the defensive after getting roasted by Mr. Carlson for not knowing basic demographic information about the Islamic Republic, with the host calling him out for not knowing details of “the country you seek to topple.”

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” Mr. Carlson asked.

“I don’t know the population,” Mr. Cruz replied.

“At all?” the host asked in shock.

When Mr. Cruz replied again that he didn’t know the population, Mr. Carlson flashed his trademark furrowed eyebrows and puzzled expression for the camera.

“You don’t know the population in the country you seek to topple,” he asked of the senator, who fired back with the same question. Mr. Carlson quickly retorted.

“92 million,” he said. “How can you not know that?”

The tête-à-tête between the two brash personalities quickly became a fiery exchange.

“I don’t sit around memorizing population tables,” Mr. Cruz responded.

“[It’s] kind of relevant because you’re calling for the overthrow of the government,” Mr. Carlson said, causing the senator to become irate.

“Why is it relevant whether it 90 million or 80 million or 100 million — why is that relevant,” he fired back at Mr. Carlson, who followed up by asking if he knew the “ethnic mix” of Iran.

Mr. Cruz became flustered after Mr. Carlson cut him off to say, “You don’t know anything about Iran.”

The two began shouting over each other at that point.

“So, I’m not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran,” the senator said before being abruptly cut off.

“You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of a government, and you don’t know anything about the country,” Mr. Carlson shouted over the senator.

“No, you don’t know anything about the country,” Mr. Cruz fired back. “You’re the one who claims they’re not trying to murder Donald Trump. You’re the one who can’t figure out if it was a good idea to kill General Soleimani, and you said it was bad.”

Mr. Carlson pushed back on the claims.

“No, I’m not saying that. I’m saying you don’t believe they’re trying to murder Trump.”

“Yes, I do,” Cruz exclaimed in response.

At one point in the testy exchange, Mr. Cruz said, “We are carrying out a military strike today,” which appeared to raise Mr. Carlson’s curiosity.

“You just said ‘we’ were,” he said to the senator.

“This is high stakes. You’re a senator. If you’re saying the United States government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening,” Mr. Carlson said.

Senator Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Carlson, a longtime supporter of President Trump and the MAGA movement —at least publicly — has taken issue with America’s role in Israel’s role in the attacks on Iran, calling the president “complicit” in the escalation of the conflict. He’s also criticized Republican leaders for promoting military intervention in the Middle East, citing that it is not beneficial to America.The full interview will be released on Mr. Carlson’s website on Wednesday afternoon.