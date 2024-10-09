Turkish Airlines Pilot Dies Mid-Flight, Forcing Emergency Landing at New York City’s JFK Airport

A Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul from Seattle was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport after the plane’s captain keeled over mid-flight from a fatal heart attack.

Pilot Ilcehin Pehivan, 59, had suddenly “collapsed,” according to a post on X from the company’s spokesman Yahya Ustun. The Airbus A350-900, which was flying out of Istanbul, was forced to suddenly veer off its original transatlantic course and land at Kennedy Airport. The plane safely landed without further incident just before 6 a.m.

“Captain Ilcehin Pehlivan lost consciousness. After initial medical assistance onboard proved unsuccessful, the cockpit crew, consisting of one captain and one co-pilot, decided to execute an emergency landing.” the spokesman said in a statement to Turkiye Today. “Unfortunately, our captain passed away before landing.”

Mr. Pehlivan, who had been flying for Turkish Airlines since 2007, had recently passed a medical exam with flying colors back in March according to Mr. Ustun. The pilot is described as a seasoned veteran with more than 20 years of experience, and he is known for his professional demeanor and dedication to safety.

“We wish God’s mercy upon our captain and patience to his grieving family, all his colleagues and loved ones,” he said.