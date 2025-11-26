Two National Guard Troops on Assignment to D.C. Shot Just Blocks From White House

Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police says it has one suspect in custody so far.

Two members of the National Guard have been shot near the White House, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday. A suspect is in custody, according to the Metropolitan Police, and both the service members are said to be in critical condition.

Ms. Noem announced on X Wednesday afternoon that two members of the National Guard had been shot. She asked Americans to pray for the two servicemembers, and said that the Department of Homeland Security is “working with local law enforcement to gather more information.”

The shooting took place at the corner of 17th Street and I Street Northwest, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, just two blocks north of the White House. Several executive agencies are just one block from the location of the shooting, including the Office of Management and Budget and the White House Historical Association.

The Metropolitan Police said they have one suspect in custody. “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” President Trump said in a statement posted to social media.

According to Reuters, the White House and the Treasury building were placed on lockdown following the shooting. Mr. Trump was not at the White House at the time of the shooting. He is in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.

As of Wednesday morning, there were about 2,200 National Guard troops deployed to Washington D.C. The number included troops from Washington D.C., as well as others from Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.