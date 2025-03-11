U.K. Crossbow Killer, an Aficionado of Andrew Tate, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A former British Army soldier who “turned to Andrew Tate” before brutally killing his ex-girlfriend and her family with a crossbow will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole following a trial that the infamous influencer called “a clown show.”

A Cambridge Crown Court judge served the sentence to Kyle Clifford, 26, after he pleaded guilty to murdering his former girlfriend, Louise Hunt, her mother Carol, and her sister, Hannah, at their home at Bushey, Hertfordshire, in July of last year after she called off their 18-month relationship.

During his trial, the court heard claims by the prosecution that his crimes were fueled by the “violent misogyny promoted” by Andrew Tate, whose podcasts Clifford was seen searching through the night before the slayings, according to The Independent.

“Andrew Tate can properly be described as a poster boy for misogynists, a poster boy for those who view women as a possession to be controlled,” prosecutor Alison Morgan said in court.

“In that context, and in light of all the other background material, it is no coincidence, the prosecution submit, that it was Andrew Tate that the defendant turned to the night before he would go off to commit these acts of violence against women,” Ms. Morgan said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Clifford was sentenced to a “whole-life order” in prison — common parlance in the United Kingdom for a life sentence without the possibility of parole or release.

After handing down the sentence, Judge Joel Bennathan described Clifford as a “jealous man, soaked in self-pity. A man who holds women in utter contempt.”

Mr. Tate, who recently returned to the United States with his brother Tristan after a court-ordered travel ban against them in Romania was lifted, called the court proceedings “a clown show.”

“Anyone with a brain knows it’s completely unfair,” he said when approached by a reporter from a British newspaper, The Sun, while attending a mixed martial arts fight in Las Vegas.

“I’m sure this idiot who did this disgusting act also listened to music. Do you blame the people who he was listening to the songs of? This is f—ing stupid, it’s a clown show,” Mr. Tate was quoted as saying.

The controversial “manosphere” influencers — infamous for controversial views on women and proudly calling themselves “misogynists” — are currently facing charges of human trafficking in Romania but left the European nation last week for Florida after prosecutors lifted travel restrictions on the British-American brothers.

Their initial arrival in Florida immediately raised red flags with American law enforcement, with the newly installed Attorney General of Florida, James Uthmeier, announcing that his office was launching a criminal investigation against the Tate brothers.

A few days after Florida announced its investigation, both Tates flew to Las Vegas to attend the mixed martial arts event on Saturday night. The pair received a warm welcome from Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White, who was seen shaking hands and hugging both men, according to The Associated Press.

Mr. White was also heard on a video from the event telling Messrs. Tate, “Welcome to the States, boys.”