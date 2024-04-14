UFC Fighter Delights Very Online Libertarians With Shoutout to Ludwig von Mises in Victory Speech

‘I love America. I love the Constitution. I love the First Amendment,’ the fighter says.

Immediately after his win over a fellow Ultimate Fighting Club mixed martial artist, Brazilian victor Renato Moicano is urging his fans and foes alike to demonstrate a greater love for America, the Constitution, and private property rights by reading free market economist Ludwig von Mises.

Mr. Moicano defeated Jalin Turner in a comeback lightweight match on Saturday night at the UFC 300 in Nevada. After his victory, Joe Rogan joined Mr. Moicano in the ring to talk about the win, but the Brazilian wanted to talk about something else.

“First of all, I love America. I love the Constitution. I love the First Amendment. I want to carry all the f–ing guns. I love private property,” he said into the microphone.

“Let me tell you something: If you care about your f–ing country, read Ludwig von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian economic school, motherf—rs!” he yelled to the audience, eliciting cheers.

Von Mises was one of the most influential economists of the 20th century, contributing to a revival of classical liberalism and a libertarian philosophy in economic thinking. As a teacher, he was influential in the lives and thinking of Friedrich Hayek and Murray Rothbard, among others.

After fleeing the Nazis with his wife in 1940, he spent nearly 25 years teaching at New York University. The Mises Institute, funded in part by America’s most famous libertarian, Congressman Ron Paul, continues its economic research mission to this day.

In his most famous work, Human Action, von Mises makes “the best defense of capitalism ever written,” the Mises Institute writes.