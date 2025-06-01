Ukrainian Drones Wipe Out Scores of Russian Aircraft in What Observers Are Calling ‘Russia’s Pearl Harbor’

Ahead of ceasefire talks that are supposed to begin in Istanbul Monday, Ukrainian drone strikes disabled at least 40 long-range Russian bombers.

Ukrainian drones hit far into Russia on Sunday, disabling at least one key airbase and severely damaging others, while Russia launched its largest counter-strike on Ukraine in fierce fighting ahead of ceasefire talks.

Ukraine struck at Olenya, in Murmansk region, more than 1,100 miles from Ukraine. Drones also hit nearly 2,700 miles away at Belaya in the Irkutsk region in remote Siberia in what is said to be the first Ukrainian attack in the eastern territory. Belaya is home to one of Russia’s largest long-range aviation bases.

The attack wiped out at least 40 Russian bombers and an early warning aircraft. The strikes deep into Russian territory were likely made possible by semi trucks driving the drones into Russia before releasing them to evade cross-border radar. Likening the methodology to a Trojan horse, Russian commentators reportedly called the attack “Russia’s Pearl Harbor.”

“Tomahawks were needed for this, but Ukraine came up with a solution,” the war monitoring agency Ukraine Battle Map reported on X.

A Ukrainian official, speaking to the Associated Press, said the attack took over a year and a half to execute and was personally supervised by President Zelenskyy.

Finnish military analyst Emil Kastehelmi said the attack is “one of the most successful drone strikes against Russian air bases in the entire war.”

“The extent of the damage is yet unclear, but I can already say it’s significant,” he posted on X, adding, “These are major and expensive losses for Russia that can’t be replaced quickly. … Also Dyagilevo and Ivanovo air bases are burning. This is a very, very successful day for Ukraine.”

In return, Russian forces launched 472 drones and seven missiles on Ukrainian territories, according to Ukraine’s air force spokesman Yuriy Ignat. At least 12 Ukrainian service members were killed and more than 60 were injured in a Russian missile strike on an army training unit.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense posted an operational update Sunday on Telegram that suggested it had taken control of Ukraine’s northern Sumy region. Ukrainian authorities ordered mandatory evacuations from 11 villages in the area.

Elsewhere, the fiercest battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kupyansk regions. Ukraine is attempting to prevent Russians from entering Ukrainian territory through Kursk.

The two sides are headed to Istanbul on Monday for ceasefire talks, which have so far been elusive. Mr. Zelenskyy said he’s not confident Russia will offer any serious proposal during talks in Istanbul, which will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

“Everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and for an actual ceasefire to take place,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. “Everyone wants Russia to stop playing games with diplomacy and end the war. Everyone wants a serious peace — and Russia must agree to that.”

Ukrainian officials had previously called on Russian President Putin to issue an outline ahead of the talks on Russia’s position to end the three-year war. Mr. Putin has not done so.