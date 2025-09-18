‘Unbreakable Bond’: Trump Praises King Charles and U.K.-American Ties at Lavish Royal Banquet

Trump called his second state visit to the UK ‘one of the highest honors of my life.’

President Trump and King Charles hailed the special and “unbreakable” bond between America and the United Kingdon during a lavish banquet in Windsor Castle.

“This is truly one of the highest honors of my life,” Mr. Trump said about his second state visit to the U.K. as he spoke in front of 160 guests attending the banquet.

The president added that the “bond of kinship and identity between America and the U.K. is priceless and eternal. It’s irreplaceable and unbreakable.”

“The lionhearted people of this kingdom defeated Napoleon, unleashed the Industrial Revolution, destroyed slavery and defended civilization in the darkest days of fascism and communism,” he said.

Mr. Trump also praised King Charles, saying: “For many decades, His Majesty the King has epitomised the fortitude, nobility and the spirit of the British monarchy and the British people.”

King Charles praised Mr. Trump for his “personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts, in order to secure peace.”

The King also hailed the U.K.-U.S. relationship, saying that “surely neither Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined.”

“Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace,” King Charles said.

“Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear. We have innovated, traded and created together, fuelling our economies and cultures through myriad forms of exchange. We have celebrated together, mourned together and stood together in the best and worst of times,” the King said.

Commenting on Mr. Trump’s heritage, King Charles said: “Mr. President, you have spoken of your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses.”

Mr. Trump was also shown Royal Collection’s historic documents on American independence at the St George’s Chapel. “What a place, what a place. The real deal,” he said.

Mr. Trump will meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday where they are expected to discuss a variety of issues, including American trade tariffs and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

The U.K. government announced that it had secured investments from American companies like Blackstone, OpenAI, and Microsoft worth $204 billion over the next decade. The investments are expected to create 7,600 jobs.

Mr. Starmer called the investments “a testament to Britain’s economic strength and a bold signal that our country is open, ambitious, and ready to lead.”