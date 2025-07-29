Uncle Sam Wants You To Join ICE: Feds Dangle $50,000 in Incentives To Lure Ex-Agents Out of Retirement To Help With Immigration Crackdown 

The government is opening its wallet, but many retirees are concerned by the violent rhetoric against ICE – which the Trump Administration has blamed on Democrats – and what it could mean for their personal safety.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, flush with billions in new funding after the recent passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill, is courting retired federal law enforcement officials with up to $50,000 in incentives and a regular salary on top of their existing retirement benefits to aid the Trump administration in its immigration crackdown.

ICE’s ambitious recruitment drive, dubbed “Operation Return to Mission,” or RTM, is targeting former federal law enforcement personnel with “laterally applicable” skill sets from other law enforcement agencies like the FBI and the DEA. Indeed, ICE’s Return to Mission poster features the iconic image of Uncle Sam, famously used to recruit soldiers in both World Wars, this time imploring retired law enforcement agents to “serve once more.”

“RTM is being offered to former federal law enforcement officer employees, who departed federal service in good standing, to make arrests in the field and help support the Title 8 priorities,” the ICE Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan, writes in a recruitment email reviewed by the Sun.

ICE is offering a $10,000 signing bonus to those who return to service and an additional $10,000 for those who submit an application by August 1st.

A recruiting poster for ICE invokes the iconic Uncle Sam posters from the two world wars. DHS

ICE is also offering a “$10,000 bonus paid annually on your service anniversary of up to three years for each year that your appointment is extended,” Ms. Sheahan writes in her email.

Retirees will be offered a “dual compensation waiver” that will allow them to simultaneously collect an ICE salary and existing federal retirement benefits like pension payments.

The passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” allocates nearly $170 billion for the Trump administration’s efforts to arrest and deport illegal immigrants. Nearly $30 billion of that funding is earmarked for ICE’s enforcement operations, which include hiring an additional 10,000 ICE officers over the next five years.

Currently, ICE is looking for deportation officers, criminal investigators, and general attorneys.

Federal agents, including members of ICE, drag a man away after his court hearing as they patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on July 24, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“ICE is actively enhancing its recruitment strategies to attract new officers. With the funding provided by the (Big Beautiful Bill), we are launching a comprehensive, multi-pronged recruitment strategy. This strategy includes targeted outreach to retirees, Department of Defense veterans, state and local officers, and other individuals with the key experiences and education that ICE is seeking,” an ICE spokesman said in a statement to the Sun.

ICE claims it has already received “thousands” of applications, but some former federal law enforcement officials say the incentives are not enough to entice retirees back into the field at a time when ICE officers have faced increasing threats of violence.

Since January 21st, assaults against ICE officials have increased by 830 percent, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Coordinated attacks, like the July 4th ambush at Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, in which a man fired an assault rifle at three law enforcement officers, striking one in the neck, could far outweigh whatever incentives they could receive.

Tom Homan, Mr. Trump’s border tsar, has blamed provocative anti-ICE rhetoric from leading Democrats, such as Senator Schiff, for the increasing threats and attacks being levied against ICE officers.

Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building on July 09, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Retirees remain wary of ICE’s seemingly generous offer. “I have talked to solid people who have done complex investigative work and they want absolutely nothing to do with this,” Eric Balliet, the former chief of the Integrity Investigations Division at ICE, tells the Sun. “I don’t know why anybody would want to go back to work in that environment, in those circumstances, regardless of the $50,000 in retention bonuses.”

While the promise of up to $50,000 in incentives is appealing, it is by no means guaranteed. Full-time appointments are for “a period of more than one year but not more than four years” as determined by “mission need,” according to ICE.

“Is anybody going to see $50,000? I don’t know. These contracts are for one year at a time. They could be renewed, but no one’s getting a four-year contract,” Eric Barfield, a former financial investigator for the Department of Justice and owner of Barfield Financial, an advisory firm that works with retired federal employees, tells the Sun.

Some retired law enforcement officials are questioning what positions will actually entail. For instance, among the responsibilities for the deportation officer position are executing arrests and “managing the detention and removal of non-citizens,” according to the job listing. Retired law enforcement officials may be reluctant to abandon the relative safety of retirement in favor of a potentially dangerous job.

‘Uncle Sam’ points an accusing finger of moral responsibility in a recruitment poster for the American forces during World War I. MPI/Getty Images

“If the announcement said, ‘you’ve been identified as having a mission critical skill set and we are in desperate need of this particular skill set for these set of reasons to target whatever transnational criminal organization,’ then I could see people really getting behind it. Right now, every indicator suggests that people are being called back to hunt down and process civil immigration cases,” Mr. Balliet tells the Sun.

“Law enforcement’s got a shelf life, and for most people, when they’re done, they’re done,” Mr. Barfield tells the Sun.

“This would be, in my opinion, one of the least attractive things to go back into,” he added.