‘Uncommitted’ Anti-Israel Movement Aimed at Biden Spreads Ahead of Super Tuesday

Organizers are aiming to take the ‘uncommitted’ campaign beyond Michigan.

Following a showing that exceeded expectations in the Michigan Democratic primary, a movement urging primary voters to cast a ballot for “uncommitted” in support of a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas is spreading.

In Tuesday’s Democratic primary, in Michigan more than 100,000 voters cast their votes for “uncommitted,” accounting for about 13 percent of the vote total.

While this was a similar percentage of the vote to when President Obama sought re-election in 2012 — about 11 percent voted for uncommitted that year — the actual vote count was much higher. In 2012 only around 21,000 voters cast a vote for uncommitted.

Now, it appears that the movement to get voters to cast a protest vote to exert pressure on the president is growing ahead of Super Tuesday.

The largest labor union in Washington, the Washington United Food and Commercial Workers, endorsed voting “uncommitted” in the state’s March 12 primary.

In a statement to NBC News, union leadership explained that Mr. Biden has been “an ally to workers over the last four years” but that they doubted his ability to defeat President Trump in November.

“We need a nominee who can run and beat Trump to protect workers across this country and around the world,” the statement said. “Biden must push for a lasting ceasefire and ending US funding toward this reckless war.”

The Democratic Socialists of America have also announced that they will be exploring plans for how they can apply the Listen to Michigan campaign, which organized the “uncommitted” vote, to other states.

In an announcement Thursday afternoon, a spokesman for the DSA said that the group would be holding a public meeting on Thursday night to see how the group could expand the campaign.

“The fight doesn’t stop here and we’ve got to keep this momentum rolling,” the spokesman said. “So that’s why I’m asking you to join us for a mass call tonight.”