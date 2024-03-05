The New York Sun

Join
Politics

‘Uncommitted’ Campaign Makes Last-Minute Push on Super Tuesday

Of the more than a dozen states holding competitions on Super Tuesday, only Minnesota, Massachusetts, Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, North Carolina, and Tennessee have uncommitted options.

AP/Paul Sancya
Eric Suter-Bull holds a 'Vote Uncommitted' sign at Dearborn, Michigan, February 27, 2024. AP/Paul Sancya
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

After a successful campaign in Michigan, groups pushing voters to declare themselves “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary as a show of support for a cease-fire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas are redoubling their efforts on Super Tuesday.

In Michigan, more than 100,000 Democratic primary voters cast their ballots for “uncommitted,” accounting for some 13 percent of the vote total there. In the most comparable recent presidential primary there in 2012, just 21,000 Democratic primary voters cast their ballot for “uncommitted.”

Some of the organizations that supported the “uncommitted” campaign in Michigan are now making a last-minute push to convince voters to vote uncommitted in the Super Tuesday primary elections.

The organization behind the “uncommitted” campaign, Listen to Michigan, said in a statement that “states across the country are following suit after a major victory for the uncommitted vote in Michigan last Tuesday.”

“In efforts to warn Biden, he must change course on Gaza,” the group said in a statement. “The growing movement shows now is the time to listen.”

Of the more than a dozen states holding competitions on Super Tuesday, only Minnesota, Massachusetts, Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, North Carolina, and Tennessee have uncommitted options on their ballots.

In a statement, a Vote Uncommitted Minnesota spokeswoman, Asma Nizami, said that “Democratic voters in Minnesota will ensure the Biden administration knows that his policies in Gaza are costing lives and crucial party support.”

“Considering the quick turnaround, we believe that Vote Uncommitted Minnesota will successfully send a message to President Biden that Democrats will not settle for a presidential candidate that enables genocide against the Palestinians,” Ms. Nizami said.

The Democratic Socialists of America also endorsed “uncommitted” over the weekend, saying, “Until this administration ends its support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza and delivers a permanent, lasting cease-fire, Joe Biden will bear the responsibility for another Trump presidency.”

The DSA is also using phone banks in an attempt to instruct voters on how to vote “uncommitted” — or in an equivalent way — in their states. 

“Until the Biden administration wakes up to today’s political realities, DSA encourages voters who want an end to this genocide to vote ‘Uncommitted’ in the Democratic presidential primaries,” the DSA said in a statement.

The groups have not set a benchmark for what a successful “uncommitted” campaign result looks like in these states. They have, however, claimed responsibility for a change in rhetoric from some high-ranking members of the administration, like Vice President Harris.

“What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating, and our common humanity compels us to act,” Ms. Harris said over the weekend. “Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire for at least the next six weeks.”

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use