Anti-Israel ‘Uncommitted’ Movement Says it Is ‘Impossible’ To Endorse Harris 

The group that organized the push for voters to cast “uncommitted” ballots in the Democratic primary to protest President Biden’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas is not throwing its support behind Vice President Harris.

In a statement released Thursday, the Uncommitted National Movement said it pressed Ms. Harris to meet with “Palestinian-American families in Michigan who lost loved ones to U.S.-supplied bombs in Gaza and to discuss their demands for halting arms to Israel and securing a permanent ceasefire.”

However, the group said the Harris campaign did not address its requests and criticized the vice president for her “unwillingness to shift on unconditional weapons policy or even to make a clear campaign statement in support upholding existing U.S. and international human rights law.” The statement added it is “impossible for us to endorse her.”

The movement clarified, however, that a lack of an endorsement for Ms. Harris does not mean it will urge voters to support President Trump or third-party candidates.

“For months, we have urged Vice President Harris to shift her Gaza policy so we could mobilize voters in key states to save lives and our democracy,” the statement continued. “The DNC and the Vice President’s campaign fumbled even a small gesture to unite our party ahead of November by rejecting the simple request for a Palestinian American speaker. Now, the Vice President’s campaign is courting Dick Cheney while sidelining disillusioned anti-war votes, pushing them to consider third–party options or to sit this important election out.”

The protest movement sought to express its displeasure with Mr. Biden’s Israel policy. During Michigan’s Democratic primary in March, the “uncommitted” campaign inspired more than 100,000 Democrats to cast “uncommitted” ballots, while 623,331 voted for the president. In Dearborn and Hamtramck, where Arab Americans account for nearly half of the population, more people voted for “uncommitted” than for Mr. Biden.

While the vote in Michigan was seen as a danger for Mr. Biden’s chances in the election, it was unclear if Ms. Harris, who has offered criticism of Israel’s handling of its war against Hamas, would face a similar protest after she became the Democratic nominee.

The vice president made headlines in March after she called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza while stating the “threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated.” She also urged Hamas to agree to a ceasefire deal offered by Israel.

While some initially interpreted her comments as a criticism of Israel, she has not shifted her stance enough to win over the “uncommitted” movement. During the Democratic National Convention, the protest movement was disappointed when their request to have a Palestinian-American speaker was rejected.

Ms. Harris’ campaign also said in August that she was not in favor of an arms embargo for Israel, another request of the “uncommitted” campaign, and stressed she would work to ensure Israel has what it needs to be able to defend itself.

The Uncommitted National Movement is the second group in as many days to decline to endorse Ms. Harris. On Wednesday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters declined to endorse the vice president or Trump. The union said it received “few commitments on top Teamsters issues from either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris — and found no definitive support among members for either party’s nominee.”