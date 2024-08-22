The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Uncommitted Movement Protests Democrats’ Refusal To Platform Palestinian-American Speaker at Convention

‘Muslim Women For Harris-Walz’ announced it would be disbanding in protest.

AP/Paul Sancya
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march during a visit by President Biden to Warren, Michigan. AP/Paul Sancya
RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

“Muslim Women for Harris-Walz” is calling it quits after the Uncommitted Nation Movement was told that the Democratic National Convention would not host a Palestinian-American speaker.

Wednesday night, uncommitted delegates to the DNC began a sit-in outside the United Center in Chicago. The protest began after a leader of the movement, Abbas Alawieh, announced that the DNC had declined to let a Palestinian-American or representative of the uncommitted movement speak.

In the party primaries, the uncommitted movement received 30 delegates, a small fraction of the total number of pledged delegates, 3,979, but more than any challengers to President Biden won.

The movement began to protest Mr. Biden’s support of Israel’s war in Gaza and has pressured Democratic officials to support a permanent ceasefire, conditioning aid to Israel, and an arms embargo.

Muslim Women for Harris was one of a number of groups that sprung up in support of Vice President Harris when Mr. Biden dropped out of the race.

In a statement Wednesday, the group announced that it would be disbanding, saying that refusing to give a Palestinian-American a speaking slot “is a terrible message to send to Democrats. Palestinians have the right to speak about Palestine.”

“We cannot in good conscience continue Muslim Women for Harris-Walz, in light of this new information from the Uncommitted movement, that VP Harris’ team declined their request to have a Palestinian American speaker take the stage at the DNC,” the group said in a statement on Instagram.

The group also noted that the DNC gave the family of an Israeli hostage held by Hamas a speaking slot at the convention Wednesday night. They said that the speaker “has shown more empathy towards Palestinian Americans and Palestinians than our candidate or the DNC has.”

Prominent members of Congress, including Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Summer Lee joined members of the Uncommitted movement at the sit-in protest.

RUSSELL PAYNE
RUSSELL PAYNE

Mr. Payne is a political reporter at The New York Sun. He covers a broad range of topics including New York State and New York City.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use