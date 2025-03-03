Unelected UN Human Rights Chief Rails Against ‘Global Power Dynamic’ of ‘Unelected’ Tech ‘Oligarchs’

The head of the UN’s Human Rights Council, Volker Türk, says the rise of ‘tech oligarchs’ is as ‘equally alarming’ as other major human catastrophes, such as the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The head of the United Nations’ Human Rights Council, Volker Türk, is lumping in concerns about the rise of “unelected” so-called “tech oligarchs,” which he says is as “equally alarming” as war and humanitarian catastrophes.

During an update to the Human Rights Council Monday, Mr. Türk spoke about the “period of turbulence and unpredictability” gripping the world. He said, “We cannot allow the fundamental global consensus around international norms and institutions, built painstakingly over decades, to crumble before our eyes.”

After speaking about a variety of crises, from the war in Ukraine, to Israel’s war against Hamas, he brought up a completely different topic: “tech oligarchs.”

A U.N. press release that summarized his remarks quotes him as saying, “Equally alarming is the rise of unelected and unregulated ‘tech oligarchs’ who reflect the new global power dynamic.” The release said Mr. Türk urged “governments to fulfil their primary purpose of protecting their people from unchecked power.”

Mr. Türk said that so-called “tech oligarchs” have “our data: they know where we live, what we do, our genes and our health conditions, our thoughts, our habits, our desires and our fears…And they know how to manipulate us.”

The statement comes as Democrats and journalists in America have been busy stirring up concern about billionaire and X owner, Elon Musk, and his role and influence in the Trump administration.

Mr. Musk has been involved with leading the cost-cutting organization, DOGE. Liberal commentators have tried to troll President Trump by suggesting that Mr. Musk is a “co-president.” Meanwhile, the Atlantic published an article with the headline, “Elon Musk Is President,” which said his “influence appears unchecked” as it analyzed his efforts to help slash the size of government.

The White House has tried to debunk the allegations that anyone other than Mr. Trump is calling the shots. In a court filing last month, the White House said Mr. Musk has “no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.”