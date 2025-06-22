United States Conducts ‘Very Successful’ Attacks at Three Iranian Nuclear Sites, Trump Says

The president has been meeting with his national security team over the course of the last week.

President Trump says the United States has conducted a “very successful” attack at three nuclear facilities inside of Iran. He says that after the attacks, now is the time for Iran to come back to the negotiating table in order to find a peaceful solution.

The president spent Friday night at his New Jersey golf club before returning to the White House on Saturday evening. Less than two hours after he met with his national security team, Mr. Trump announced that the bombings had taken place.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” Mr. Trump writes on Truth Social.

He says a “full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

“All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this,” Mr. Trump says.

At the end of his message, the president urged the Iranians to come back to the negotiating table to resume talks about their nuclear ambitions.

“NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” Mr. Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Just days earlier, Mr. Trump had said he would make a decision on whether or not to strike Iran within the next two weeks. “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks,” Mr. Trump said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

There is a burgeoning anti-war effort gaining steam in Congress, with several lawmakers signing on to resolutions in both the House and Senate that would limit Mr. Trump’s ability to launch a war effort.