Unpacked: How To Elevate Your Coronation Travel in Ways Meghan Markle Might Wish She Could

Strikes have been announced at Heathrow to coincide with the coronation of King Charles, but you can still travel in style.

If you are the duchess of Sussex, you are kindly requested to switch off all electronic devices and redirect your laser beam attention to your most loyal subjects, those eager Hollywood agents and the trembling flowers in your Montecito garden. This tip sheet is for wanderers consigned to flying commercial and who would likely not spurn invitations to their father-in-law’s coronation.

Taking four flights in and out of five airports in the space of about 24 hours recently did more than make me a minor authority on that oddball retail animal known as the airport gift shop. (Tip: Pack as many of your own, sensibly priced Starbursts as possible). That every connection had London as the common denominator imparted some timely savvy in that direction, particularly with respect to Heathrow.

Last year more than 62 million people used Heathrow, London’s largest airport. Security staff and passport workers are planning strikes to coincide with the coronation of King Charles on May 6, though the impact will likely be limited. Adult American citizens can use eGates to scan their passports electronically.

Still, Heathrow and Gatwick are sprawling places that take considerable stamina to tame. Caffeine helps, but note that Britain does a more bang-up job at tea than coffee.

Why not arrive more refreshed and ready to go? There is no cure for jetlag, but Anglophiles could do worse than to hop aboard an airline like Virgin Atlantic, which is rolling out some treats for passengers in its popular Upper Class and Premium cabins over the May 6 weekend “in honor of King Charles.”

That includes a special royal edition of the airline’s signature Mile High Tea and will include three finger sandwiches with fillings of dill cream cheese and roasted peppers, cheddar cheese, pickle, and mixed leaf and vegetarian coronation chickpea. The menu will also include a warm scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam, a raspberry and rosewater macaroon, a calisson white chocolate and earl grey ganache, and a red, white, and blue Battenburg.

If you don’t know your calissons from your Battenburgs, then you could settle for the mini bottle of Lanson Black Label champagne that each customer in Upper Class will receive on May 6.

Those gourmet treats notwithstanding, Virgin Atlantic recently introduced a few cabin modifications that take some of the sting out of the transatlantic journey. One of these is The Booth aboard many of the airline’s A350 aircraft. It creates “a cozy corner, providing comfy lounge style seating for two, separated by a single leaf table” and is located only in the Upper Class cabins.

Another innovation — and one that would be perfect for Ms. Markle and family — is the Retreat Suite on Virgin’s new A330neo-900 planes. The “suite” is formed by two adjacent seats at the front of the Upper Class cabin that can not only convert into lie-flat beds, but also each features a foot ottoman that can double as a second seat. This makes it possible to dine restaurant-style with friends while in flight.

Virgin Atlantic’s design manager, Henry Buckley, has said that “these two exclusive seats, with lots of extra space, storage and bigger screens, give our customers the opportunity to connect with each other in-flight and engage with shared experiences for up to four people to enjoy.”

Something else that Meghan Markle will not be able to do by staying in California this week is staying at an airport hotel at Heathrow. Why would anyone want to do that? For one thing, if you miss a connecting flight your alternative will be sleeping in an uncomfortable plastic chair in the terminal. Yet there are other circumstances, such as layovers that are too long for a lounge. Also, staying at an airport hotel the night before an early morning flight neutralizes the stress of having to fight traffic to get to the airport on the day of travel.

The best London airport hotel I’ve tried is the Staybridge Suites London – Heathrow Bath Road, and it also serves the best breakfast. The only problem is that you need to take a shuttle van or short taxi ride from the airport to get there. But stay at the Sofitel London Heathrow, as I did more recently, and you will be staying at Terminal 5 itself — there is direct access via a walkway. The hotel is a bit dated and the elevators are too slow, but it is very convenient, especially if you are flying British Airways to JFK.

At Heathrow’s Terminal 2, also called the Queen’s Terminal, there is a Hilton Garden Inn joined to the terminal by a covered walkway. If you only need a room for the day, enter the same dates for arrival and departure when you go to book on the hotel’s website. The same principle applies for the Aerotel at Terminal 3, which is a better bet for those ticketed on Delta or Virgin Atlantic.

Finally, do something that Ms. Markle and family will almost certainly not be doing: entering Heathrow’s special coronation-themed contest for the chance to win “a prize bundle packed with Royal Warranted brands and luxurious treats fit for a king and worth over £2,000 each.” If famous British brands like Aspinal, Penhaligon’s, Burberry, and Fortnum & Mason tempt you, go ahead and fill out the form.

