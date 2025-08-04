Upstart Conservative British News Outlet Borrows a Page From Fox News, Edging Out Rivals BBC and Sky for First Time in July

GB News, which uses sitting politicians to read the news and offer commentary in its hourly lineup, looks for dominance in the U.K. and beyond.

GB News, Great Britain’s answer to Fox News Channel, has reached No. 1 in July’s monthly ratings, the first time it has grabbed the top spot since its launch four years ago, according to new ratings reports shared by the channel’s management.

The 24-hour news agency defeated broadcasting stalwarts, government-owned BBC and Comcast’s Sky News in July viewership in the coveted breakfast, mornings, weekday primetime, and Sunday morning time slots, according to the United Kingdom’s television ratings company, Barb Data.

“This is a seismic moment, not just for us, but for British broadcasting. We are ending the dominance of the BBC News Channel and Sky News,” GB News’ Head of Programming, Ben Briscoe, said in a statement.

“We’re now firmly on track to achieve our ambition of becoming the UK’s biggest news channel by 2028,” GB News’ Editorial Director Mick Booker added.

Based in London, the network says not only is its television network emerging as a powerhouse, but so are its radio network and website, GBNews.com. The website is not only growing in the United Kingdom, the network says, but it is the fastest growing news platform in America as well. GB News will launch a new Washington, D.C.-based show in September.

GB News makes no bones about its right-leaning bias and use of politicians such as Reform Party leader Nigel Farage and former MEP and journalist Martin Daubney as news presenters, saying it gives a perspective unavailable on other channels.

The news channel, which has been hemorrhaging cash to the tune of £76 million since its 2021 launch, has been criticized for its right-of-center viewpoint. However, it won a lawsuit in February following viewer complaints that the channel was not observing broadcast impartiality laws because it used a sitting MP, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, to deliver news reports.

The network won the case after the court threw out the findings of Britain’s communications regulatory agency, Ofcam, which requires “due impartiality” from its broadcast news sources. It was the first loss ever by the regulatory body over the nation’s Broadcasting Code. The court awarded GB News its legal costs in the showdown.

Founded in 2018, GB News is owned mostly by Marshall Wace hedge fund founder, Sir Paul Marshall, and venture capital partner, Dubai-based Legatum LTD. Mr. Marshall also owns Britain’s The Spectator news magazine. Two conservative members of Parliament, Michael Farmer and Michael Spencer, were also early investors as was its CEO, Greek-born Australian businessman Angelos Frangopoulos.