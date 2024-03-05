VA Rescinds Memo Directing Facilities To Take Down Iconic V–J Day Times Square Photo Depicting ‘Non Consensual’ Kiss

The memo was lambasted online before the veterans affairs secretary said the photograph would remain in VA facilities.

A memo directing facilities at the Department of Veterans Affairs to take down an iconic photograph taken on V–J Day in Times Square — showing a sailor and a nurse kissing at the end of the Second World War — has been rescinded, according to a source at the VA.

“A memo was sent out that should not have been, and it has been rescinded,” the source says.

The memo, written by assistant undersecretary for health for operations RimaAnn Nelson, stated that the photo would be banned from VA facilities in order to create “a respectful and safe workplace and is in keeping with our broader efforts to promote a culture of inclusivity and awareness.”

“This memorandum requests the removal of the ‘V–J Day in Times Square’ photograph from all Veterans Health Administration facilities in alignment with the Department of Veterans Affairs commitment to maintaining a safe, respectful, and trauma-informed environment,” Ms. Nelson’s memo said. “This action is promoted by the recognition that the photograph, which depicts a non-consensual act, is inconsistent with the VA’s no-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment and assault.”

“Recent discussions have highlighted concerns about the non-consensual nature of the kiss, prompting debates on consent and the appropriateness of celebrating such images in today’s environment, especially within institutions, such as VHA facilities, which are committed to upholding standards of creating a safe and respectful environment,” it continues.

On Tuesday, the secretary of veterans affairs, Dennis McDonough, said on X that the photograph will not be removed after the blowback began on social media. “Let me be clear: This image is not banned from VA facilities — and we will keep it in VA facilities,” he said.

The existence of the memo was first disclosed by an X user going by the name “End Wokeness.”

Senator Daines, who is in the mix to possibly be the next Senate Republican leader, called the memo “beyond parody,” and “yet another example of @JoeBiden putting the Left’s woke agenda ahead of veteran care.”