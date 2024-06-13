Vance and Allies Introduce Measure That Would Ban Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Efforts at Government Agencies, Contractors

‘I’m proud to introduce this legislation, which would root out DEI from our federal bureaucracy by eliminating such programs and stripping funding for DEI policies anywhere it exists,’ Senator Vance says.

Senator Vance is backing a bill that would end funding for any government agency, federal contractor, school, or other organization that champions diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Wednesday, Republicans introduced the “Dismantle DEI Act” with the backing of six senators and more than a dozen House Republicans.

While the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, which has a Democratic majority, or be signed by President Biden, it does provide a chance for congressional Republicans to stake out a position on the issue that they can trot out on the campaign trail this fall.

If passed, the bill would rescind executive orders related to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and bar federal contracts from going to “entities that employ DEI practices,” according to the announcement.

“I’m proud to introduce this legislation, which would root out DEI from our federal bureaucracy by eliminating such programs and stripping funding for DEI policies anywhere it exists,” Mr. Vance said in a statement. “Americans’ tax dollars should not be co-opted to spread this radical and divisive ideology.”

Mr. Vance in particular is thought to be positioning himself to be a potential choice for vice president, discussing the idea with Fox News and lavishing compliments on the president’s son earlier this week.