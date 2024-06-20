The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Vermont Lawmaker Caught Repeatedly Pouring Water Into Colleague’s Bag Apologizes

Eventually, the victim set up a camera — hidden behind a scarf opposite where he hung his bag daily,

AP/Lisa Rathke
The Vermont Statehouse is shown Jan. 2, 2024, at Montpelier. AP/Lisa Rathke
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

A Vermont state Republican legislator has issued a public apology after being caught on video repeatedly pouring water into a Democratic lawmaker’s tote bag.

State Representative Mary Morrissey apologized from the House floor to her colleague, Jim Carroll, as well as to their peers and the citizens of Vermont. Both representatives hail from Bennington, a town of approximately 15,000 residents in the southwestern part of the state.

“I am truly ashamed for my actions,” Ms. Morrissey said. She labeled her behavior towards Mr. Carroll as disrespectful and mentioned she had personally apologized to him. Ms. Morrissey also committed to working toward a resolution and restoring trust through the legislative process.

Mr. Carroll recounted to the Associated Press that his tote bag, which he usually leaves hanging in a hallway at the Statehouse, had been found soaked several times per week throughout January and February. Following a DUI charge in February and his subsequent return from rehabilitation, Mr. Carroll noted that the incidents of his bag being soaked occurred almost daily.

“For five months, I went through this,” Mr, Carroll said. “It was torment. … It was relentless.”

Eventually, he set up a camera — hidden behind a scarf opposite where he hung his bag daily, and twice caught video of Ms. Morrissey pouring water into his bag. He then showed the videos to House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat.

“This is a truly disturbing situation that is at odds with our legislative practices,” Ms. Krowinski said in a statement. “The integrity and decorum of our legislative proceedings and of legislators are of paramount importance, and any actions or behaviors that compromise these values will be thoroughly investigated and addressed.”

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use