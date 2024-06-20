Vermont Lawmaker Caught Repeatedly Pouring Water Into Colleague’s Bag Apologizes

Eventually, the victim set up a camera — hidden behind a scarf opposite where he hung his bag daily,

A Vermont state Republican legislator has issued a public apology after being caught on video repeatedly pouring water into a Democratic lawmaker’s tote bag.

State Representative Mary Morrissey apologized from the House floor to her colleague, Jim Carroll, as well as to their peers and the citizens of Vermont. Both representatives hail from Bennington, a town of approximately 15,000 residents in the southwestern part of the state.

“I am truly ashamed for my actions,” Ms. Morrissey said. She labeled her behavior towards Mr. Carroll as disrespectful and mentioned she had personally apologized to him. Ms. Morrissey also committed to working toward a resolution and restoring trust through the legislative process.

Mr. Carroll recounted to the Associated Press that his tote bag, which he usually leaves hanging in a hallway at the Statehouse, had been found soaked several times per week throughout January and February. Following a DUI charge in February and his subsequent return from rehabilitation, Mr. Carroll noted that the incidents of his bag being soaked occurred almost daily.

“For five months, I went through this,” Mr, Carroll said. “It was torment. … It was relentless.”

Eventually, he set up a camera — hidden behind a scarf opposite where he hung his bag daily, and twice caught video of Ms. Morrissey pouring water into his bag. He then showed the videos to House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat.

“This is a truly disturbing situation that is at odds with our legislative practices,” Ms. Krowinski said in a statement. “The integrity and decorum of our legislative proceedings and of legislators are of paramount importance, and any actions or behaviors that compromise these values will be thoroughly investigated and addressed.”