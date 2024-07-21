Very Online Democrats Have Already Settled on a New Talking Point: Trump Is Too Old

‘You realize this isn’t going to work, right?’ one user comments in response to a post criticizing Trump’s age.

After backing the 81-year-old incumbent for months despite signs of his growing frailty, very online Democrats have apparently already settled on a new talking point for the coming contest between a to-be-determined candidate and President Trump: Trump is too old.

“When you have this type of generational divide, it’s a question of whether or not you want to go backwards with Donald Trump or forward with Kamala Harris,” said journalist Simon Ateba on CNN on Sunday.

“I mean the man is nearly 80 years old, and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I’m not sure he can,” he added.

His segment on CNN was shared widely on Twitter, with users pointing out the irony of Democrats using Trump’s age against him just hours after Mr. Biden, who is three years older, dropped out largely because of concerns that his age made him unfit to serve another term as president.

With Mr. Biden dropping out of the race, Trump, at age 78, now takes his place as the oldest presidential nominee in history.

A post from Occupy Democrats, a left-wing media outlet, drew similar incredulity.

“Donald Trump is 78 years old and in a state of profound cognitive decline. He should end his campaign immediately. Retweet if you think that Trump is unfit to serve” the outlet wrote on X.

The organization fully endorsed Mr. Biden’s campaign up until he decided to drop out of the race. In its description box on X, Occupy Democrats describes itself as the organization that “helped defeat Trump in 2020.”

However, when Mr. Biden won the election in 2020, he was the same age as Trump is now — 78.

Laughing emojis and memes flooded the comment section of a post by progressive talk show host David Pakman who wrote on X: “Is the oldest presidential nominee in American history, Donald Trump, really what this country needs right now?”

“Yesterday Biden wasn’t too old. Today Trump is too old. I wonder what changed,” one user commented.

“Is this satire? You’ve been pushing Biden down our throats for four years, and the minute he drops out you pose this question,” another user chimes in.

Another: “You realize this isn’t going to work, right?”