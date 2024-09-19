Via Brain Implant, ALS Patient Able To Control Amazon Device With Thoughts

A 64-year-old man living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis has become the first person in the world to control an Amazon Alexa digital assistant through his thoughts using a new, cutting-edge brain implant.

A New York-based neurotech startup, Synchron, successfully implanted its brain-computer interface into a blood vessel on the brain of the man with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. ALS affects motor neurons, the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The device, implanted without any need for open brain surgery, enables the man to control an Amazon Fire tablet using his thoughts. With this capability, he can stream shows, make video calls, play music, control smart home devices, shop online, and read books by mentally tapping icons on the tablet, the company said in a press release to Business Wire.

Synchron’s BCI was implanted in a blood vessel on the surface of the motor cortex of the brain via the jugular vein, described by the company as a minimally invasive endovascular procedure. The implant allows the man to wirelessly transmit motor intent from his brain to personal devices with hands-free point-and-click functionality.

“The integration with smart technology and my BCI is something I’m really excited about. It’s hard to imagine living in our modern world without the ability to access or control connected devices like Amazon’s Alexa and Echo products that are so prevalent in my daily life,” the man said, according to the press release. “To be able to manage important aspects of my environment and control access to entertainment gives me back the independence that I’m losing.”

The company hopes that by conducting trials on the integration with Alexa, it can expand the possibilities for smart home automation for people with severe paralysis. “Synchron’s BCI is bridging the gap between neurotechnology and consumer tech, making it possible for people with paralysis to regain control of their environment,” the CEO and founder of Synchron, Tom Oxley, said.