Vice President Jokes About Limiting Free Speech After Son’s ‘Six Seven’ Outburst at Church Service

Vice President Vance has joined legions of parents bewildered by a social media craze after his son jumped on the viral “six seven” trend, shouting out the phrase repeatedly during church services.

In a post on X, Mr. Vance griped that the nonsensical term had led to an embarrassing scene for his family and then quipped about limiting the First Amendment.

“Yesterday at church the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating ‘six seven’ like 10 times,” Mr. Vance said Tuesday on X. “And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever.”

The vice president couldn’t let it go. In another post, he questioned why shouting “6-7” has emerged from seemingly nowhere to become a thing among young American children.

“Where did this even come from? I don’t understand it,” he said in the subsequent X post. “When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story.”

The beginnings of this viral trend may be much simpler than Mr. Vance, and most other people, are aware.

The prevailing theory is that the meme started with the song “Doot Doot (6 7)” by the Philadelphia-based rap artist Skrilla, in which the numbers are sung through the chorus. The song caught on after videos of a star point guard for the Charlotte Hornets, NBA player LaMelo Ball, used the song as its soundtrack.

The trend among teens has become so pervasive that fast food burger chain In-N-Out has banned the number 67 from its ticketing system, claiming that kids were milling about their restaurants waiting to erupt in chants when the number was called. Their order system now jumps from 66 to 68.

Skrilla himself has refused to explain the meaning behind the lyrical hook.

“I never put an actual meaning on it,” he recently said to The Wall Street Journal. “And I still would not want to.”