Virginia Giuffre’s Posthumous Memoir Provides More Details on Prince Andrew’s Depravity in Epstein Scandal

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, “Nobody’s Girl,” provides harrowing new details about her years of alleged abuse at the hands of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, according to a new report.

The book, which hits bookstore shelves on Tuesday, arrives nearly six months after Giuffre died by suicide in April at age 41.

The memoir, co-written with journalist Amy Wallace, describes Epstein’s alleged systematic abuse and trafficking operation, according to the BBC, which obtained a copy early. Giuffre writes that she feared she might “die a sex slave” and was “habitually used and humiliated — and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied.”

Virginia Giuffre with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. SDNY

The book places renewed focus on Prince Andrew, with Giuffre alleging she was forced to have sex with him on three separate occasions, including once as part of what she described as “an orgy” on Epstein’s island.

According to the memoir, Giuffre first met Prince Andrew in March 2001 when she was 17. She writes that Maxwell told her it would be a “special day” and that “just like Cinderella” she was going to meet a “handsome prince.”

When they met, Giuffre, then 17 years old, says Prince Andrew guessed her age correctly, adding, “My daughters are just a little younger than you.” After visiting London’s Tramp nightclub that evening, Giuffre writes that Maxwell told her in the car: “When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey.”

“He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright,” she writes about the alleged encounter that followed, the BBC reports. “The next morning, it was clear that Maxwell had conferred with her royal chum because she told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun.'”

Prince Andrew, who reached a financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022, has consistently denied all allegations. On Friday, he announced he would voluntarily stop using his titles, including Duke of York, and relinquish membership in the Order of the Garter. In his statement, he said: “I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Beyond Prince Andrew, the memoir describes encounters with numerous powerful men. Giuffre writes about one incident involving an unnamed “politician” and “former minister” who she says choked and beat her almost unconscious, but whom she describes as too powerful to name.

Throughout the book, Giuffre details how Maxwell recruited her from her job at Mar-a-Lago in 2000 when she was 16, and how the abuse began immediately. The girls who worked for Maxwell and Epstein were required to look “childlike.”

“In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people,” she writes.

Giuffre’s testimony was instrumental in bringing both Epstein and Maxwell to justice. Epstein died in prison in 2019, reportedly by suicide, while awaiting trial, and Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

At the book’s beginning, Giuffre writes: “It is my heartfelt wish that this work be published, regardless of my circumstances at the time.” Three weeks later, she was found dead on her remote Australian farm.