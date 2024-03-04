Want To Hear a Shocker From Women Voters? 

They are 20 percentage points more likely to say President Trump’s policies have helped them more than Biden’s have.

A slew of polls came out over the weekend, showing Donald Trump in the driver’s seat for the presidential election. Head-to-head with President Biden, Mr. Trump’s a likely winner.

On the issues, Mr. Trump is a huge winner — across the board. The economy, inflation, border, crime, woke — nobody likes Mr. Biden’s policies, and people remember how well off they were during Mr. Trump’s first term.

On that point, in the New York Times-Siena College poll, 40 percent say Mr. Trump gave them a real pay increase — 40 percent to 18 percent, voters say Mr. Trump policies helped them personally. Some 43 percent say Mr. Biden’s policies hurt them personally.

And Mr. Trump has an enthusiasm advantage of 48-23 percent. Want to hear a shocker? Women are 20 percentage points more likely to say that Mr. Trump’s policies have helped them more than Mr. Biden’s have, according to the New York Times-Siena poll.

The Fox News poll shows Mr. Trump winning 48 percent of Hispanics, 43 percent of suburban women, 51 percent of voters under 30, and 28 percent of Blacks.

In other words, Mr. Trump is cutting into the Biden Democratic vote, big time. Another important point: Mr. Trump has unified the Republican Party far more than Mr. Biden has unified Democrats.

According to the New York Times-Siena poll, of those who voted for Mr. Trump in 2020, 97 percent intend to support him this year. With Mr. Biden, of those who voted for him in 2020, only 83 percent are with him this year. Also, 10 percent of Mr. Biden’s voters intend to support Mr. Trump.

So, all the talk about Mr. Trump’s problems with unifying the GOP is just a bunch of pundits yapping erroneously.

Except for a tiny sliver of Senator Romney, Senator McCain and Governor Haley sore-loser Republicans — who know how to lose, but not how to win — Mr. Trump has united the GOP like no one ever before, and he is the kind of political street-fighter who has no intention of losing.

If you step back for a minute and look at all these polls, what really jumps out is how totally unpopular Mr. Biden is. It’s kind of like voters are saying: “Sorry, Mr. President, we’re just not that into you anymore.” They have no confidence in you.

They gave you a shot — and you bungled it, almost from Day One. You deliberately opened the borders to a wave of illegal migrant lawlessness and crime. You’ve created an affordability crisis that makes it impossible to live in your economy, especially on gasoline and groceries.

You’ve created this so-called “woke” culture that is antithetical to traditional American middle-class values. And you’ve ruined our reputation abroad, as countries are bombing each other relentlessly in hot spots around the world.

And I’ll step back even more from the unpopularity theme and suggest this: these polls are showing how much Americans are rejecting Mr. Biden’s far-left progressive, big government socialism.

It’s an across-the-board failure. In direct contrast, Mr. Trump is saying we will drain the Washington, D.C. swamp of woke progressivism.

We will restore freedom, democracy, economic growth, optimism, and America’s standing in the world.

He’s giving the great American middle class a much-needed dose of common sense. I know polls aren’t votes. Right now, though, you have got to say: advantage Trump.

