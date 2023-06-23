Was President Biden Sitting Next to Hunter When Son Threatened a Chinese Business Associate? White House Won’t Answer

When questioned on Friday about whether she’d ask the president about the matter, the White House press secretary replied ‘no.’

The Biden administration is refusing to answer questions about whether or not the president was involved with his son’s business dealings in Communist China that allegedly resulted in a large sum of money being sent to Hunter Biden.

On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee released shocking transcripts of encrypted text messages in which the younger Mr. Biden, in a threatening tone, demanded money from a Chinese business associate shortly after Mr. Biden’s father left the vice presidency in 2017. According to the transcripts released by the committee, Mr. Biden fils went so far as to claim that his father was right there beside him when the menacing message was sent.

“I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the future first son reportedly threatened in the July 2017 message to his business partner, Henry Zhao.

“I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction,” he added. “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Mr. Biden’s message grew increasingly agitated as it went on. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Mr. Biden wrote. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

The startling messages were disclosed by the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Jason Smith, during a press conference on Thursday.

On Friday, the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, quickly dismissed a reporter when she was asked if she had spoken to the president about “whether he was there with his son” when the threatening text messages were sent to Mr. Zhao.

“This is not a conversation that I’ve had with the president,” she said, referring the question to the White House Counsel’s office, which has been handling issues related to the younger Mr. Biden. When asked if she would now ask the president about the matter, Ms. Jean-Pierre said “no.”

Mr. Smith also announced Thursday that he and his committee colleagues discovered that the younger Mr. Biden has received more than $8 million from foreign entities in recent years, with some of that money coming from China.

The disclosure of Mr. Biden’s encrypted messages came alongside the release of hundreds of pages of transcribed testimony and affidavits from two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who claim to have been retaliated against for raising concerns about their agency and the Department of Justice mishandling the federal investigation into the younger Mr. Biden.

The two agents, one named Gary Shapley and one who chose to remain anonymous, had detailed during congressional testimony how a federal prosecutor at Delaware was on multiple occasions denied the opportunity to pursue charges against the first son. The two whistleblowers also say they were removed from the investigation after bringing their complaint to Congress.