‘Washed-Up Leftist Match Made in Heaven’: Hints of a Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Romance Ignite Social Media Firestorm 

Even as trade tensions escalate between Canada and America, the public appears consumed by a different kind of international affair: the blossoming romance between pop star Katy Perry and a former prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Social media went into overdrive this week when TMZ published photos of the pair looking cozy during a Montreal park stroll before heading to dinner at a high-end restaurant. The frenzy intensified when the former Canadian prime minister was photographed attending Ms. Perry’s concert two nights later, accompanied by his 16-year-old daughter.

Concertgoers quickly shared photos and videos of Mr. Trudeau gazing up at Ms. Perry from the audience and singing along to her hit “Firework.” “He’s having the time of his life,” one X user wrote alongside a clip of Mr. Trudeau beaming from the stands. “It’s like the washed-up leftist match made in heaven,” another quipped.

How would you describe the way Justin Trudeau is looking at Katy Perry? pic.twitter.com/Og0oSpRphC — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 31, 2025

The unexpected pairing sparked speculation that covered everything from geopolitics to public relations strategy. “Katy Perry is now a lead trade negotiator!” one user joked. Another suggested their romance might be “a smart PR campaign to launch Justin back into the limelight.” Others were less charitable: “I would rather have him attending concerts than occupying political office,” one commenter mused.

The rumors of their romance come as Ms. Perry and Mr. Trudeau have faced significant challenges in recent months. Mr. Trudeau resigned as Canada’s prime minister and Liberal Party leader in January amid mounting pressure from within his own party and plummeting approval ratings. In 2023, he separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, with whom he has three children.

Meanwhile, Ms. Perry has struggled to reinvigorate her career, which has significantly fallen from its 2010 peak. Her 2024 album “143” flopped commercially, and her current “Lifetimes Tour” has had lackluster ticket sales.

Adding to her woes, the pop star faced backlash in April over her participation in an all-female Blue Origin space flight that lasted a sum total of 11 minutes. The trip, which was backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos and included his then-fiancee, now wife, Lauren Sanchez, was mocked by critics as cringey and tone-deaf.

Prime Minister Trudeau singing ‘Firework’ at Katy Perry’s concert. Via YouTube

To top it off, Ms. Perry and her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, reportedly split earlier this month.

Neither Ms. Perry nor Mr. Trudeau has confirmed the rumors. The owner of the Montreal restaurant where they dined told reporters he couldn’t say “for certain it was a date,” but noted that “they were in great spirits.”