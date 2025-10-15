Washington D.C. Teens Who Attacked DOGE Staffer Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine Get Probation, Prompting Outrage

Elon Musk, the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency, has a muted response to the sentence, saying only “unjust.”

A judge has sentenced two teenagers to probation in the attack on former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine that prompted President Trump to deploy the National Guard to Washington, D.C., sparking outrage over what critics call lenient punishment for a violent assault.

A Washington, D.C., juvenile court sentenced the 15-year-old attackers on Tuesday, with the male defendant receiving 12 months probation and the female defendant getting nine months, WUSA-9 reported. Both defendants faced a maximum sentence of custody until age 21 under D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

Elon Musk — the former head of the Department of Government Efficiency, who nicknamed Mr. Coristine “Big Balls” — had a muted response to the sentence, saying only “unjust” in a post on X.

But Senator Mike Lee of Utah was more vocal. “If these charges (against the teenagers who brutally beat Big Balls) had been brought in federal district court, the sentence would have been … very different. But they weren’t, so they got a mild slap on the wrist. @JudgeJeanine, what say you?” the Republican wrote on X, tagging U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro.

The August 4 incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the Logan Circle neighborhood. At least 10 juveniles, among them the defendants, approached Mr. Coristine and his companion near their vehicle in an attempted carjacking.

Metropolitan Police reported that Mr. Coristine pushed his date into the car for safety when the suspects threatened to take their vehicle, prompting the group to assault him. Mr. Coristine suffered a broken nose and concussion in the attack.

The male defendant pleaded guilty to felony assault, robbery, and simple assault, while the female defendant pleaded guilty to simple assault. The judge emphasized that juvenile court focuses on rehabilitation rather than punishment, expressing hope the probationary period would provide a learning opportunity.

Several accomplices involved in the attack remain at large. During the sentencing, Mr. Coristine addressed the defendants via video link, saying, “I hope you can figure things out and be ready for the consequences,” WUSA-9 reported.

The attack gained national attention when President Trump and Mr. Musk condemned the incident. The carjacking later prompted Mr. Trump to order increased federal law enforcement and National Guard presence in Washington, D.C.

Other social media users also expressed widespread anger over the sentences, with many demanding jail time for the attackers. “They deserve jail — Justice for Big Balls!” wrote one user on X, while another declared, “No Justice for Big Balls!” Several profiles echoed calls for “Justice for Big Balls.”

Columnist Kurt Schlichter, who writes at townhall.com, criticized the outcome, writing on X: “Democrat judges tolerate violence against conservatives. If a conservative did this on J6, he’d be in jail for 20 years. Shameful. And dangerous.”