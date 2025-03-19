Washington State Bill To Ban Weapons Where ‘Children Are Likely’ Basically Covers the Entire State, Gun Advocates Complain

The move will ‘inhibit law-abiding citizens from exercising their Constitutional freedoms in the Evergreen State,’ one angry gun rights supporter says.

LUKE FUNK Published: Mar. 19, 2025 04:00 AM ET Updated: Mar. 19, 2025 04:13 AM ET

Gun rights advocates in Washington state are furious over a bill that would prevent weapons from being carried anywhere there could be children — when children are just about everywhere — effectively banning guns across the state.

The bill would expand the growing locations where guns would be prohibited in a state that is already considered to have some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

The wording “where children are likely to be present” could be considered just about anywhere, according to critics. The National Rifle Association claims the language is too vague and could block lawful hunting and recreational shooting.

“This overbroad language is indicative of the disdain anti-gun legislators have for law-abiding citizens and their desire to turn the entire state of Washington into a ‘gun-free’ zone,” the NRA said in a warning to its membership.

Senate Bill 5098 prohibits weapons on the premises of neighborhood, community, or regional park facilities at which children are likely to be present.

Local governments would be required to designate park facilities where children are likely to be present and post signs to warn citizens that weapons are banned.

The legislation classifies park facilities where children are likely to be present include, but are not limited to, playgrounds or children’s play areas; sports fields; swim beaches or water play areas; teen centers, community centers, or performing arts centers; skate parks; and other recreational facilities likely to be used by children.

The bill would also prohibit the possession of firearms in government buildings and at county fairs.

State Senator Javier Valdez said he came up with the bill after two girls were shot at the Grant County Fair last summer. He previously sponsored legislation that banned guns in libraries and zoos in the state.

The Alliance For Gun Responsibility has been pushing the bill as part of a larger package of gun restriction legislation in the state.

“There is no single policy that will reduce all gun violence — it’s a public health problem and it takes a system of laws, safeguards, training and programs that work together to keep guns out of dangerous hands and keep our communities safe,” said Renée Hopkins, CEO of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

But opponents are calling it an overreach.

“This misguided bill will embolden criminals and inhibit law-abiding citizens from exercising their Constitutional freedoms in the Evergreen State,” John Commerford, Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action told the New York Sun.

The House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the bill Tuesday in Olympia.

“These need to be safe spaces,” Margaret Heldring, with Grandmothers Against Gun Violence testified.

But others testified against the legislation.

Jane Milhands testified that shooting ranges near or in parks would be affected by the legislation. She is a certified firearms instructor and uses the ranges to teach women how to protect themselves with guns.

“Please save women’s lives by voting no,” Ms. Milhands told lawmakers.

Gun rights supporter Robert Smith said the bill will have the opposite effect than what is intended.

“If people are armed and ready people are less likely to be attacked,” Mr. Smith testified.

More than 50 people signed up to testify but many of them were not allowed to speak because lawmakers did not extend the length of the hearing.

Senate Bill 5098 was approved 28-21 by the upper chamber earlier this month.

Other Democrat-sponsored bills under consideration would require permits to purchase or transfer a firearm, restrict bulk purchases of weapons and ammunition, secure storage requirements, and add stronger licensing rules for gun dealers.

“We cannot afford to let up on our gun violence prevention work. The lives and safety of Washington kids and families are not a negotiable item,” said Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen (D-43).