The New York Sun

Join
National

Washington State Bill To Ban Weapons Where ‘Children Are Likely’ Basically Covers the Entire State, Gun Advocates Complain

The move will ‘inhibit law-abiding citizens from exercising their Constitutional freedoms in the Evergreen State,’ one angry gun rights supporter says.

AP/Brittainy Newman
Washington state gun advocates think a new bill that would ban guns where children could be is too broad and violates their rights. AP/Brittainy Newman
LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Gun rights advocates in Washington state are furious over a bill that would prevent weapons from being carried anywhere there could be children — when children are just about everywhere — effectively banning guns across the state.

The bill would expand the growing locations where guns would be prohibited in a state that is already considered to have some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

The wording “where children are likely to be present” could be considered just about anywhere, according to critics. The National Rifle Association claims the language is too vague and could block lawful hunting and recreational shooting.

“This overbroad language is indicative of the disdain anti-gun legislators have for law-abiding citizens and their desire to turn the entire state of Washington into a ‘gun-free’ zone,” the NRA said in a warning to its membership.

Senate Bill 5098 prohibits weapons on the premises of neighborhood, community, or regional park facilities at which children are likely to be present.

Local governments would be required to designate park facilities where children are likely to be present and post signs to warn citizens that weapons are banned.

The legislation classifies park facilities where children are likely to be present include, but are not limited to, playgrounds or children’s play areas; sports fields; swim beaches or water play areas; teen centers, community centers, or performing arts centers; skate parks; and other recreational facilities likely to be used by children.

The bill would also prohibit the possession of firearms in government buildings and at county fairs.

State Senator Javier Valdez said he came up with the bill after two girls were shot at the Grant County Fair last summer. He previously sponsored legislation that banned guns in libraries and zoos in the state.

The Alliance For Gun Responsibility has been pushing the bill as part of a larger package of gun restriction legislation in the state.

“There is no single policy that will reduce all gun violence — it’s a public health problem and it takes a system of laws, safeguards, training and programs that work together to keep guns out of dangerous hands and keep our communities safe,” said Renée Hopkins, CEO of the Alliance for Gun Responsibility.

But opponents are calling it an overreach.

“This misguided bill will embolden criminals and inhibit law-abiding citizens from exercising their Constitutional freedoms in the Evergreen State,” John Commerford, Executive Director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action told the New York Sun.

The House Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the bill Tuesday in Olympia.

“These need to be safe spaces,” Margaret Heldring, with Grandmothers Against Gun Violence testified.

But others testified against the legislation.

Jane Milhands testified that shooting ranges near or in parks would be affected by the legislation. She is a certified firearms instructor and uses the ranges to teach women how to protect themselves with guns.

“Please save women’s lives by voting no,” Ms. Milhands told lawmakers.

Gun rights supporter Robert Smith said the bill will have the opposite effect than what is intended.

“If people are armed and ready people are less likely to be attacked,” Mr. Smith testified.

More than 50 people signed up to testify but many of them were not allowed to speak because lawmakers did not extend the length of the hearing.

Senate Bill 5098 was approved 28-21 by the upper chamber earlier this month. 

Other Democrat-sponsored bills under consideration would require permits to purchase or transfer a firearm, restrict bulk purchases of weapons and ammunition, secure storage requirements, and add stronger licensing rules for gun dealers.

 “We cannot afford to let up on our gun violence prevention work. The lives and safety of Washington kids and families are not a negotiable item,” said Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen (D-43).

LUKE FUNK
LUKE FUNK

Mr. Funk was the managing editor of Pleroma Media, and worked as a breaking news reporter at The Messenger after spending 25 years at Fox Television as a producer, executive producer, and digital content director.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use