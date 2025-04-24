‘Waste That S**t’: Fetterman Calls For Military Strikes Against Iran’s Nuclear Facilities  

‘The negotiations should be comprised of 30,000-pound bombs,’ the Pennsylvania senator says.

The Democratic senator from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, has called for a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, asserting that negotiations with the regime are futile.

Mr. Fetterman criticized the ongoing nuclear negotiations by the Trump administration, urging instead a decisive approach to dismantle Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“Waste that s**t,” the senator told the Washington Free Beacon. “You’re never going to be able to negotiate with that kind of regime that has been destabilizing the region for decades already, and now we have an incredible window, I believe, to do that — to strike and destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

In the interview, Mr. Fetterman dismissed concerns raised by foreign policy “experts,” who caution that such an action could trigger a regional conflict.

“Remember, all of these so-called experts were all wrong,” he said. “You know, they’ve been saying for years and years Hezbollah was the ultimate badass that kept Israel in check, and we can’t move on anything beyond that.”

According to Mr. Fetterman, though, regional threats posed by groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis have been overstated, creating a more favorable climate for direct action against Iran.

“The Iranian proxy group [Hezbollah] couldn’t fight for s**t. And Hamas, literally, are just a bunch of tunnel rats with junkie rockets in the back of a Toyota truck. And now the Houthis have been effectively neutered as well. So what’s left? You have Iran, and they have a nuclear facility, and it’s clearly only for weapons,” he said.

Unlike many Democrats, Mr. Fetterman is a staunch supporter of the Jewish state. He met recently with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who gave him a silver-plated pager to commemorate the deadly 2024 Israeli attack against Hezbollah terrorists, which killed 42 and injured 4,000.

The senator’s comments come amid ongoing nuclear negotiations with the Islamic republic by the Trump administration. The talks have been marked by a series of conflicting messages regarding what level of nuclear activity Tehran might be allowed to retain.

President Trump’s first term saw the imposition of crippling sanctions on Iran, nearly collapsing its economy. Since his return to office, Mr. Trump has relaunched his “maximum pressure” campaign, but reports suggest recent negotiations are aimed at finding an off-ramp through a new deal with Tehran.

During his time in office, President Obama put forward the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Mr. Trump abandoned, labeling it “one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into.”

Mr. Fetterman expressed his frustration with Mr. Trump’s new efforts. “Years ago, I completely understood why Trump withdrew from the Obama deal. Today, I can’t understand why Trump would negotiate with this diseased regime. The negotiations should be comprised of 30,000-pound bombs and the IDF.”

Secretary of State Rubio has defended the administration’s diplomatic overtures, calling them an effort to pursue a peaceful resolution. “The Iranians have shown a willingness to talk. We’re going to talk to them. If there is a chance of peace, we’re going to give peace and a peaceful resolution to this challenge every opportunity to succeed,” Mr. Rubio said this month.

Meanwhile, Israel is reportedly lobbying for a joint military initiative with the United States to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities. Israeli leaders argue that time is running out to neutralize Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Mr. Fetterman dismissed fears from within Trump’s movement that military action could escalate into a broader war. “It’s not going to turn into World War III. It’s the acknowledgment that we’ll never have a better opportunity,” he said.