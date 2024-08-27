‘We All Got It’: TikTokers Freak Out Over ‘Phone Pinky’ Malady

A new phenomenon dubbed “phone pinky” is making waves among Gen Z, who claim their smartphones are causing physical deformities in their little fingers.

The term “phone pinky” refers to a bend, bump, or dent that some say is caused by the weight of a phone resting on their pinkies for extended periods — like when you’re taking videos of, well, everything.

The moaning and groaning picked up some heat on TikTok, with influencers sharing and comparing their affected fingers. According to Bustle magazine, more than 163 million posts have been made about the condition.

TikTok user kendall.rene expressed concern to her followers in July, showing how her phone fit perfectly in the crook of her allegedly deformed finger. “I fear I have the worst iPhone pinky,” she whined.

Musician @Galalee also shared a video examining an indent on her finger, captioning it, “There is a NOTICEABLE difference I’m hyper fixated on.” Florida influencer Morgan Houghton wrote, “Time to take a brain break,” after noticing a dent on her right pinky, which inspired her to reduce her phone usage.

“We all got it,” one woman replied, adding a sobbing emoji. And TikTok user girlboss4lyfe claimed victory in the trend, showcasing her severely curved pinky in a video that garnered 1.4 million views.

A physical therapist at Hinge Health, Christynne Helfrich, said phone pinky is real. “Phone pinky seems to be a condition where the middle joint on your pinky finger starts to deviate due to prolonged pressure from the phone,” she told Bustle. “This often happens when the bottom of the phone rests on the pinky while the other fingers are wrapped around the phone for support, leading to pressure on the small joint.”

Ms. Helfrich said the malady isn’t all that serious, but people can take some steps to alleviate it. “This is something you definitely want to try to address before it becomes a chronic condition and more painful,” she said. “Taking frequent breaks and doing some stretches will significantly help the health of your joints.”