We Need Tough People To Enforce Trump’s Herculean Peace Plan

It could be an historic deal engineered by President Trump to finally bring peace to the Israel-Gaza Palestinian territories.

Certainly, the president has touched all the bases, including Israel, Qatar, the Gulf states, the Saudis, the Palestinian Authority, and — wait for it — Hamas.

Who speaks for Hamas? What factions in Hamas will abide by this peace treaty? Can Hamas ever be trusted to release hostages, put down their weapons, stop their radicalized terrorist operations?

Who knows.

Here’s my thought: If Hamas violates this Herculean Trumpian deal, then the wrath of God from America and Israel must fall on them.

Here’s Mr. Trump on that subject: “If the Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible, they’re the only one left. Everyone else has accepted it. But I have a feeling that we’re going to have a positive answer. But if not, as you know, Bibi you’d have our full backing to do what you would have to do.“

And here’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on that same subject: “If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it, and then then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself.”

I hope that tough, hard men have been involved on the American side. Newly minted negotiators are not tough enough for me.

I’m talking about people like General Jack Keane, and other military men. People like Secretary Marco Rubio. Or Senator Tom Cotton, or others.

Readers and viewers will understand what I mean by this. We need hard men and women to make this work.

There’ll be a Board of Peace for oversight, chaired by President Trump. It will also include a former British prime minister, Tony Blair, who’s a good guy.

It’s not supposed to allow any role for Hamas.

This board — and its staff — is exactly where hard men will be necessary.

Then, there’s the question of Iran, a country that has been decimated and obliterated by U.S.-Israeli military operations.

But I believe that country can never be trusted, unless there is regime change and the mullahs are somehow tossed out in favor of a civilized civilian government.

Because the crazy mullahs are still in charge —and they are still the puppet-masters.

Don’t think me a pessimist on this Herculean Trumpian peace effort.

Like civilized people everywhere, I am rooting for peace.

Just consider me an informed warrior.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.