Wealthy Foreigners Will Gain American Residency Through Trump’s $1 Million ‘Gold Card’ Visa

President Trump is launching his “gold card” visa program — a fast-track immigration deal that lets wealthy foreigners buy their way on to American soil for a hefty $1 million.

The visa website, trumpcard.gov, went live Wednesday afternoon with the official application, promising “U.S. residency in record time.”

“For a $15,000 DHS processing fee and, after background approval, a contribution of $1 million, receive U.S. residency in record time with the Trump Gold Card,” a section of the site reads. Also offered is a corporate version of the card, where companies can make a $2 million contribution per employee seeking to work within America.

On the horizon is a “platinum” card in which applicants can make a $5 million contribution for the ability to spend up to 270 days in the country without being subjected to taxes in their non-U.S. income

Mr. Trump touted the launch of the new program during a roundtable event at the White House on Wednesday.

“Very excitingly, for me and for the country, we’ve just launched the Trump Gold Card,” he said. “Basically, it’s a Green Card, but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path.”

“A path is a big deal. Have to be great people.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said 10,000 people have already signed up during a pre-registration period, with many more anticipated.

“I would expect over time that we’d sell, you know, thousands of these cards and raise billions of dollars,” he said to Reuters.

Mr. Lutnick claimed the program would attract people who benefit the economy— unlike “average” Green Card holders, who he said earn less than typical Americans and are more likely to rely on public assistance. He offered no evidence for that claim.

The rollout comes amid the president’s sweeping immigration crackdown, which has deported hundreds of thousands of people in the country illegally while also restricting legal immigration pathways.

The program has been met with criticism since it was first announced by Mr. Trump in September. Opponents say that it creates a two-tier immigration system that favors the wealthy and creates opportunities for corruption and money laundering.

“It’s outrageous for the administration to prioritize the admission of ultra-wealthy individuals at the expense of everyone else,” the managing attorney at the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area, Sara MacPherson, said to The Washington Post. “Our family-based clients often wait years to have straightforward immigration cases adjudicated by USCIS [United States Citizenship and Immigration Services].”