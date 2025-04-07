Wealthy NJ Enclave Launches Controversial Plan To Criminalize Homelessness

The town of Summit aims to issue fines, jail time for people caught sleeping on public streets and parks.

A tony enclave in New Jersey is proposing a controversial plan to fine and jail the homeless if they are caught sleeping on public property.

The city council at Summit, a suburban bedroom community about 35 miles west of New York City, recently introduced the new ordinance at recent public meeting last week, saying the town would fine homeless individuals up to $2,000 if they are caught sleeping and/or camping on city streets as well as in parks, bus shelters, athletic fields, and parking lots, according to a report from Patch. Those found in violation could also face being placed in jail or required to complete community service for up to 90 days.

Members of the Summit city council said the ordinance was created to address concerns about encampments erected in public areas.

“The purpose is to preserve the safe and accessible use of public property for all residents, pedestrians, and businesses,” Councilman Jamel Boyer said while introducing the new piece of legislation. “This ordinance addresses the growing concerns about obstructions and public nuisances caused by encampments while ensuring our shared spaces remain clean, safe, and welcoming for the community.”

Only one member of the council opposed the ordinance.

“After two years of significant progress on reducing homelessness in Summit, capped by our receiving national recognition at the recent National Alliance to End Homelessness Conference in Los Angeles,” Councilwoman Claire Toth said at the hearing.

“This moves us in the wrong direction.”

Ms. Toth also provided recent actions in neighboring Morristown which recently withdrew a similar ordinance.

In response, Mr. Boyer pointed out major cities like San Francisco and Seattle and the homeless issues they have faced in recent years.

“Look at San Francisco, encampments all over the streets,” he said. “We are balancing compassion with accountability and upholding law and justice. And that’s what this is about. It’s not about criminalizing homelessness. It’s about doing the right thing.

“We want to prevent homelessness, not maintain it.”

The new initiative was only introduced so public comment has not been accepted until another hearing on April 22.

In response to the new bill, officials from the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey have spoken out against the proposal.

“HCDNNJ strongly condemns any efforts to implement policies that punish the most vulnerable people in our communities simply because they can’t afford the rent.”